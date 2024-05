Chris Hemsworth rocks Tom Ford at the 2024 Met Gala

There's no denying that Chris Hemsworth looks stunning on the red carpet, green carpet, but whatever, at the Met Gala. In a cream three piece Tom Ford suit with an unbuttoned shirt up here, it delivers top-tier vibes in spades. Her jewelry and Chopard watch shine a gold that matches her perfectly tousled hair. Her skin is impeccably maintained. In fact, with a smoldering gaze directly into the camera lens, he bears a striking resemblance (in vibe, if not actual physical specifics) to the legendary designer whose name is on his suit. And even. And even. I'm feeling conflicted about Hemsworth tonight. If it were any other night, this wouldn't be the case. But it's the Met Gala. And when it comes to the Met Gala, the theme is pretty important. This year, in honor of the Costume Institute's exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the theme is “The Garden of Time.” And even if you don't want to be too ornate, it's right there in the name! is an escape hatch for guys who don't want to be too fashionable. John Shearer//Getty Images “Garden.” Plants! Flowers! Throw a plant in there, man. Wear a small vine brooch. Incorporate an extremely subtle print. Pinned on a literal buttonhole. Hold a rose. I don't know, man. Just play the theme. There is, of course, the argument that Hemsworth is doing just that. “Garden of Time” is not far from the “Sands of Time”. And the color of this suit may appear “cream” at first glance, but it's not entirely unreasonable to assume that this is a reference to whatever sticks to your sandals when you go to the beach. Nor is he the only one to carry the shadow; Donald Glover notably arrived in an earthy and tonal outfit. Taking inspiration from the idea of ​​sand is actually a pretty cool move, in theory. Given the omnipresence of floral patterns, it's a way of zig-zagging while everyone else is zagging. But “sand” is much more than a color. And without a little something extra, texture, above all, would help immensely, the look doesn't come together as it could. So here is. It looks great. But that's not the whole problem, is it?

