Get at least 50% off men's casual clothing from Wrogn, FCUK and more

It's time to update your wardrobe with some of the best fashion deals around. THE Myntra Fashion Carnival is here, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. Whether you're looking for jeans, T-shirts, shirts or pants, we've got you covered. With savings starting at 50% off, you can get high-quality fashion without breaking the bank. The Myntra Fashion Carnival is more than just a sale, it's an opportunity to experiment with new styles, find wardrobe essentials, and treat yourself to some of the hottest fashion trends. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable products you can buy this carnival.
1. French Connection Men's Lightly Fade Pure Cotton Jeans
Discount: 50% | Price: 1499 | MRP: 2999
These lightly faded blue jeans from French Connection are perfect for everyday wear. Made from pure cotton, they offer a regular fit and mid-rise waist, ensuring both comfort and style. With a clean look and classic 5-pocket design, they're versatile enough to pair with any shirt or t-shirt.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Regular fit, mid-rise
- Light fades with a clean look
- 5-pocket design
- Not expandable
2. Kenneth Cole Slim Fit Opaque Cotton Formal Shirt
Discount: 1600 | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2999
This olive green formal shirt from Kenneth Cole is ideal for adding a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. The slim fit and spread collar create a sleek silhouette, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. This is a great option for formal occasions or when you want to elevate your casual look.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Slim fit with Italian collar
- Long sleeves with button placket
- Curved hem
- One patch pocket
3. French Connection Pure Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 799 | MRP: 1599
This red T-shirt from French Connection is a must-have for casual outings. The round neck and regular length make it a classic piece, while the pure cotton fabric ensures breathability and comfort. Perfect to pair with jeans or shorts, it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Classic cut with round neck
- Short sleeves
- Solid color for easy styling
- Regular length
4. Wrogn Men Light Fade Stretch Jogger Jeans
Discount: 50% | Price: 1299 | MRP: 2599
These jogging style jeans from Wrogn combine comfort and style. The stretchy fabric offers flexibility, while the light fade and mid-tone add a fashionable touch. With a mid-rise waist and jogger fit, these jeans are ideal for casual outings and relaxed days.
Main characteristics:
- 70% cotton, 28% polyester, 2% elastane
- Jogger cut, mid-rise
- Light fades with a clean look
- Stretch fabric
- 5-pocket design
5. Pure cotton t-shirt printed with FCUK brand logo
Discount: 50% | Price: 649 | MRP: 1299
This black T-shirt from FCUK features a bold brand logo, making it a trendy and stylish piece. The pure cotton fabric ensures comfort and the regular fit makes it suitable for various occasions. Pair it with jeans or chinos for a casual yet trendy look.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Classic cut with round neck
- Short sleeves
- Brand logo printed
- Regular length
6. French Connection Pure Cotton Casual Striped Polo Neck T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 949 | MRP: 1899
This peach t-shirt from French Connection brings a touch of style to your casual wardrobe. The polo collar and button closure add a classic touch, while the striped pattern gives it a contemporary vibe. Made from pure cotton, it is comfortable and breathable, perfect for hot days.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Polo collar with button closure
- Regular fit with short sleeves
- Striped pattern
- Regular length
7. Wrogn Pure Cotton Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 999 | MRP: 1999
This green casual shirt from Wrogn is a great addition to your wardrobe. The slim fit and spread collar create a modern look, while the 100% cotton fabric ensures comfort and breathability. It's perfect for casual meetings or everyday use.
Main characteristics:
- 100% Cotton
- Slim fit with Italian collar
- Long sleeves with button placket
- Curved hem
- Regular length
8. Kenneth Cole Men's Mid Rise Cotton Chinos
Discount: 70% | Price: 988 | MRP.: 3295
These mid-rise chino pants from Kenneth Cole are both stylish and comfortable. The regular fit and solid pattern make it a versatile choice, suitable for both formal and casual settings. With a flat front design and 5 pocket layout, they offer a sleek and refined look.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton fabric
- Regular fit, mid-rise
- Flat front with zipper
- 5-pocket design
- Plain pattern
9. Nautica Men Classic Opaque Semi-Formal Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799
This classic semi-formal shirt from Nautica is a great addition to your wardrobe. Made from soft cotton, it features a spread collar and button placket, ideal for semi-formal occasions or smart casual outfits. With a curved hem and long sleeves, it's both stylish and comfortable.
Main characteristics:
- 100% cotton fabric
- Classic cut with Italian collar
- Regular long sleeves
- Curved hem
- Placket
10. WROGN Men's Off-White Printed Hooded Pure Cotton T-Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 699 | MRP: 1399
This off-white T-shirt from WROGN is perfect for casual outings. The hooded design adds a sporty touch, while the short sleeves keep it light and breathable. Made from pure cotton, it is ideal for everyday wear and goes well with jeans or jogging pants.
Main characteristics:
- 100% cotton fabric
- Regular fit with hood
- Short sleeves
- Casual design with a monochrome pattern
- Suitable for daily use
11. FCUK Men's Pure Cotton Short Loose Fit Jeans, Light Fade
Discount: 50% | Price: 1749 | MRP.: 3499
These lightly faded jeans from FCUK offer a relaxed fit and cropped length, offering a fashionable look. Made from 100% cotton, they are comfortable and breathable. The mid-rise design and five-pocket layout make these jeans a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- 100% cotton fabric
- Loose, short cut
- Light fades with a clean look
- Medium size model
- 5-pocket construction
12. French Connection Men’s Plain Pants
Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799
These solid navy pants from French Connection are versatile and stylish. The regular fit and mid-rise waist make them suitable for various occasions. With a flat-front, wrinkle-free design, they offer a clean, modern look. These pants are a great choice for work and casual outings.
Main characteristics:
- 98% cotton and 2% elastane
- Classic fit with mid-rise waist
- Flat front design
- Plain pattern
- Four-pocket layout
13. Nautica Abstract Print Pure Cotton Casual Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 1549 | MRP: 3099
This abstract print shirt from Nautica adds an artistic touch to your wardrobe. The slim cut and buttoned collar give it a clean look, while the 100% cotton fabric ensures comfort. Ideal for casual vibes or smart-casual events, this shirt is a unique addition to any outfit.
Main characteristics:
- 100% cotton fabric
- Slim fit with buttoned collar
- Abstract pattern
- Long sleeves with curved hem
- Ideal for a casual and chic-casual outfit
14. French Connection Men’s Pure Cotton Slim Fit Casual Shirt
Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799
This peach colored shirt from French Connection is a statement piece. With a slim fit and stand collar, it's perfect for casual outings or casual events. Roll-up long sleeves and button placket provide versatility, allowing you to wear it however you prefer.
Main characteristics:
- 100% cotton fabric
- Slim fit with stand collar
- Long roll-up sleeves
- Button placket with curved hem
- Ideal for casual occasions
15. Kenneth Cole Elegure Men's Navy Plain Mandarin Collar T-Shirt
Discount: 70% | Price: 659 | MRP: 2199
This navy blue T-shirt from Kenneth Cole combines comfort and style. The Mao collar gives it a unique touch, while the slim cut and the cotton-lycra blend provide flexibility and breathability. It's a great choice for everyday wear, offering a semi-formal look with a touch of elegance.
Main characteristics:
- Cotton-lycra blend
- Slim fit with mandarin collar
- Silhouette without season
- Piping at collar
- Comfortable and breathable
THE Myntra Fashion Carnival is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe without worrying about your budget. With a minimum 50% off from top brands like Wrogn, French Connection and Nautica, there's something for everyone, whether you're looking for new jeans, a stylish shirt or a comfy T-shirt. These are the kind of deals that don't come around every day, so don't miss out! Head over to Myntra, fill your cart and enjoy your new look. Shop now on Myntra.
