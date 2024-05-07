Get at least 50% off men's casual clothing from Wrogn, FCUK and more

Best deals on formal shirts from Myntra

It's time to update your wardrobe with some of the best fashion deals around. THE Myntra Fashion Carnival is here, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. Whether you're looking for jeans, T-shirts, shirts or pants, we've got you covered. With savings starting at 50% off, you can get high-quality fashion without breaking the bank. The Myntra Fashion Carnival is more than just a sale, it's an opportunity to experiment with new styles, find wardrobe essentials, and treat yourself to some of the hottest fashion trends. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable products you can buy this carnival.

Best deals on fashion and lifestyle during Myntra Fashion Carnival; Photo credit: Myntra

1. French Connection Men's Lightly Fade Pure Cotton Jeans

Discount: 50% | Price: 1499 | MRP: 2999

These lightly faded blue jeans from French Connection are perfect for everyday wear. Made from pure cotton, they offer a regular fit and mid-rise waist, ensuring both comfort and style. With a clean look and classic 5-pocket design, they're versatile enough to pair with any shirt or t-shirt.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Regular fit, mid-rise

Light fades with a clean look

5-pocket design

Not expandable

2. Kenneth Cole Slim Fit Opaque Cotton Formal Shirt

Discount: 1600 | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2999

This olive green formal shirt from Kenneth Cole is ideal for adding a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe. The slim fit and spread collar create a sleek silhouette, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. This is a great option for formal occasions or when you want to elevate your casual look.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Slim fit with Italian collar

Long sleeves with button placket

Curved hem

One patch pocket

3. French Connection Pure Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 799 | MRP: 1599

This red T-shirt from French Connection is a must-have for casual outings. The round neck and regular length make it a classic piece, while the pure cotton fabric ensures breathability and comfort. Perfect to pair with jeans or shorts, it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Classic cut with round neck

Short sleeves

Solid color for easy styling

Regular length

4. Wrogn Men Light Fade Stretch Jogger Jeans

Discount: 50% | Price: 1299 | MRP: 2599

These jogging style jeans from Wrogn combine comfort and style. The stretchy fabric offers flexibility, while the light fade and mid-tone add a fashionable touch. With a mid-rise waist and jogger fit, these jeans are ideal for casual outings and relaxed days.

Main characteristics:

70% cotton, 28% polyester, 2% elastane

Jogger cut, mid-rise

Light fades with a clean look

Stretch fabric

5-pocket design

5. Pure cotton t-shirt printed with FCUK brand logo

Discount: 50% | Price: 649 | MRP: 1299

This black T-shirt from FCUK features a bold brand logo, making it a trendy and stylish piece. The pure cotton fabric ensures comfort and the regular fit makes it suitable for various occasions. Pair it with jeans or chinos for a casual yet trendy look.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Classic cut with round neck

Short sleeves

Brand logo printed

Regular length

6. French Connection Pure Cotton Casual Striped Polo Neck T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 949 | MRP: 1899

This peach t-shirt from French Connection brings a touch of style to your casual wardrobe. The polo collar and button closure add a classic touch, while the striped pattern gives it a contemporary vibe. Made from pure cotton, it is comfortable and breathable, perfect for hot days.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Polo collar with button closure

Regular fit with short sleeves

Striped pattern

Regular length

7. Wrogn Pure Cotton Slim Fit Opaque Casual Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 999 | MRP: 1999

This green casual shirt from Wrogn is a great addition to your wardrobe. The slim fit and spread collar create a modern look, while the 100% cotton fabric ensures comfort and breathability. It's perfect for casual meetings or everyday use.

Main characteristics:

100% Cotton

Slim fit with Italian collar

Long sleeves with button placket

Curved hem

Regular length

8. Kenneth Cole Men's Mid Rise Cotton Chinos

Discount: 70% | Price: 988 | MRP.: 3295

These mid-rise chino pants from Kenneth Cole are both stylish and comfortable. The regular fit and solid pattern make it a versatile choice, suitable for both formal and casual settings. With a flat front design and 5 pocket layout, they offer a sleek and refined look.

Main characteristics:

Cotton fabric

Regular fit, mid-rise

Flat front with zipper

5-pocket design

Plain pattern

9. Nautica Men Classic Opaque Semi-Formal Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799

This classic semi-formal shirt from Nautica is a great addition to your wardrobe. Made from soft cotton, it features a spread collar and button placket, ideal for semi-formal occasions or smart casual outfits. With a curved hem and long sleeves, it's both stylish and comfortable.

Main characteristics:

100% cotton fabric

Classic cut with Italian collar

Regular long sleeves

Curved hem

Placket

10. WROGN Men's Off-White Printed Hooded Pure Cotton T-Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 699 | MRP: 1399

This off-white T-shirt from WROGN is perfect for casual outings. The hooded design adds a sporty touch, while the short sleeves keep it light and breathable. Made from pure cotton, it is ideal for everyday wear and goes well with jeans or jogging pants.

Main characteristics:

100% cotton fabric

Regular fit with hood

Short sleeves

Casual design with a monochrome pattern

Suitable for daily use

11. FCUK Men's Pure Cotton Short Loose Fit Jeans, Light Fade

Discount: 50% | Price: 1749 | MRP.: 3499

These lightly faded jeans from FCUK offer a relaxed fit and cropped length, offering a fashionable look. Made from 100% cotton, they are comfortable and breathable. The mid-rise design and five-pocket layout make these jeans a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

100% cotton fabric

Loose, short cut

Light fades with a clean look

Medium size model

5-pocket construction

12. French Connection Men’s Plain Pants

Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799

These solid navy pants from French Connection are versatile and stylish. The regular fit and mid-rise waist make them suitable for various occasions. With a flat-front, wrinkle-free design, they offer a clean, modern look. These pants are a great choice for work and casual outings.

Main characteristics:

98% cotton and 2% elastane

Classic fit with mid-rise waist

Flat front design

Plain pattern

Four-pocket layout

13. Nautica Abstract Print Pure Cotton Casual Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 1549 | MRP: 3099

This abstract print shirt from Nautica adds an artistic touch to your wardrobe. The slim cut and buttoned collar give it a clean look, while the 100% cotton fabric ensures comfort. Ideal for casual vibes or smart-casual events, this shirt is a unique addition to any outfit.

Main characteristics:

100% cotton fabric

Slim fit with buttoned collar

Abstract pattern

Long sleeves with curved hem

Ideal for a casual and chic-casual outfit

14. French Connection Men’s Pure Cotton Slim Fit Casual Shirt

Discount: 50% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 2799

This peach colored shirt from French Connection is a statement piece. With a slim fit and stand collar, it's perfect for casual outings or casual events. Roll-up long sleeves and button placket provide versatility, allowing you to wear it however you prefer.

Main characteristics:

100% cotton fabric

Slim fit with stand collar

Long roll-up sleeves

Button placket with curved hem

Ideal for casual occasions

15. Kenneth Cole Elegure Men's Navy Plain Mandarin Collar T-Shirt

Discount: 70% | Price: 659 | MRP: 2199

This navy blue T-shirt from Kenneth Cole combines comfort and style. The Mao collar gives it a unique touch, while the slim cut and the cotton-lycra blend provide flexibility and breathability. It's a great choice for everyday wear, offering a semi-formal look with a touch of elegance.

Main characteristics:

Cotton-lycra blend

Slim fit with mandarin collar

Silhouette without season

Piping at collar

Comfortable and breathable

THE Myntra Fashion Carnival is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe without worrying about your budget. With a minimum 50% off from top brands like Wrogn, French Connection and Nautica, there's something for everyone, whether you're looking for new jeans, a stylish shirt or a comfy T-shirt. These are the kind of deals that don't come around every day, so don't miss out! Head over to Myntra, fill your cart and enjoy your new look. Shop now on Myntra.