Zendaya plays a high-fashion hummingbird on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet





Zendaya adds a new feather to her cap as a Met Gala co-host and does it in feather-adorned haute couture. After skipping the event for the fourth time in a row last year, the “Euphoria” actress returned to the star-studded ball red carpet Monday in a wool and organza Maison Margiela dress with hand-painted metallic accents. hand, tiny hummingbirds and a satin. corset. She styled her hair in a tousled bun and accessorized with a feather-shaped Philip Treacy veil, fitting perfectly into the 2024 “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “garden of time” dress code for the night. The style is apparently inspired by surrealism spring 1999 Christian Dior Haute Couture collection with both looks designed by John Galliano which included a grape-adorned tulle dress later modeled by Nicole Kidman. Zendaya stunned at Maison Margiela during the 2024 Met Gala. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue She completed the look with Pat McGrath makeup. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano created the haute couture look. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue For a dramatic finishing touch, Zendaya completed her look with dark eyeshadow and a crimson pout created with makeup from beauty icon Pat McGrath who created a similar viral look for a recent Margiela show. The 27-year-old is one of four co-chairs of this year's fashion party, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, who came dressed respectively in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Tom Ford and Maison Margiela . She followed in the latter star's footsteps (or should we say clogs?) by selecting Maison Margiela outfits and Tabi shoes for the big night. Zendaya was once again styled by her stylist, Law Roach, who announced in 2023 that he was “retiring” from the industry; he then clarified that he would continue to work with Zendaya, his oldest and most cherished client. The fashion meeting told the New York Times on Thursday, less than a week before the big night, the star's dress was not yet “even made” and would be fitted the Saturday before the gala. The look included several nods to nature and the “Garden of Time” theme. Getty Images She completed the look with a custom veil adorned with feathers. AFP via Getty Images The actress didn't walk the Met carpet with her boyfriend Tom Holland, who has never attended fashion's biggest night but was by her side and the center of conversation while promoting her latest movie, “Challengers.” Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The low-key couple met in 2016 while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but kept their relationship private for years. Page Six reported in July 2021 that the co-stars were dating after they were spotted kissing in a car. It's been a busy few months for Zendaya, who's taken virtually no time off between her futuristic fashion-filled “Dune” press tour and her promotional duties for “Challengers,” in which she plays a tennis player-turned-trainer taken in a love triangle. . Tonight marks her first Met Gala in four years. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue She finished the look with custom Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue She celebrated the Luca Guadagnino-directed film with a month-long parade of tennis-inspired outfits, including a green Loewe dress adorned with a tennis player graphic. Other highlights included surreal Loewe pumps that pierced real tennis balls, a Thom Browne-designed version of Wimbledon whites and a recreation of Venus and Serena Williams' black-and-white Carolina Herrera dress and braids from pearls from a 1998 Vogue shoot. She also got into the “Garden of Time” spirit early, attending Anna Wintour's pre-Met gala dinner on Sunday in a sheer vintage Dior Couture dress adorned with tiny flowers, perhaps teasing the major moment this evening. Today, her nature-themed look is finally in full bloom.

