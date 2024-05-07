Kendall Jenner wears Givenchy dress with cutout at Met Gala 2024





Kendall Jenner took The Garden of Time's dress code for this year's Met Gala in a slightly more figurative way. The model arrived at the Met Museum wearing an archival Givenchy dress from 1999 with a plunging neckline and a more risky cutout in the back. Beauty-wise, her look was more subdued, with her retro hairdo and long, waist-length locks the center of attention. Jenner walked the red carpet alone. Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Learn more about Kendall Its appearance this year is very different from last year. There, to celebrate the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition, Jenner wore a black sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit with long sleeves. She wore her hair in a ponytail. Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images Your introduction to the Met Gala 2024 All the celebrity looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images Everything we know about the theme, dress code and guests of the 2024 Met Galas 55 of the Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time Karwai Tang // Getty Images Jenner has never attended the Met Gala with a partner. This year, her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny is co-chair. The Jenners' love life has been more private since their breakup in fall 2023. Most recently, Jenner and her ex Devin Booker reportedly rekindled their relationship in February 2024. Jenner spoke last June with WSJ magazine explaining why she doesn't want to talk about her relationships in interviews. At this point, she had refused to talk about then-boyfriend Bunny. I'm trying [to] finding the balance between keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] I also don't let the frustration and unfortunate stress of everyone trying to participate stop me from enjoying my part, she said. Does this make sense? I will go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I think that's the healthiest way to handle relationships anyway. Jenner is more open about her style. She explained to ELLE.com in August 2023 that when it comes to trends, I'm always willing to take risks. When it comes to her favorite pieces, she said, a versatile pair of jeans is a must-have for every season, especially fall. Generally, my go-to for going to the barn, meeting friends, or going to work is a great pair of jeans.

