Fashion
The best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
Let's listen to it for the boys! While the Met Gala is usually dominated by stunning, gorgeous gowns, with the men usually serving as nothing more than arm candy, in recent years we've seen fewer and fewer sleepy tuxedos on the first Monday in May.
Related: The best looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet
This year, for the 2024 Met Gala, Anna Wintour and co. chose the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a dress code simply stated as “The Garden of Time”. While many incredibly feminine looks were worn on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the men certainly did not disappoint.
Co-president 2024 Bad bunny got the men's side of the red carpet off to a flying start with his Maison Margiela ensemble and fashionable men like Ben Simmons And Colman Domingo got the ball rolling. While we've certainly seen plenty of poorly augmented tuxedos, like those of Chris Hemsworth And Matt Damonthere were a lot of men with exciting looks this season.
Here are some of the best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala
Best Men's Fashion at the 2024 Met Gala
Men's Met Gala Looks 2024
Some of the best looks, worn by the gentlemen at the 2024 Met Gala.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
The musician and 2024 co-chair carried flowers and wore a striking hat and glasses with his dark suit.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/best-mens-fashion-looks-2024-223800788.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyers cannot reach him in prison, spokesperson says
- Baylor basketball player Caleb Lohner is transferring to the Utah football team Deseret News
- The best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala
- Bappenas congratulates Jokowi on keeping Indonesia's economy stable at around 5 percent
- Vote of confidence in UK economy as British AI company Wayve secures more than $1 billion to develop AI for self-driving cars
- Catamounts Earn two All-Conference Nods and earn 20 final appearances at SoCon Outdoors
- Kendall Jenner wears Givenchy dress with cutout at Met Gala 2024
- Google powers enterprise SecOps services with Gemini
- Strong relations between Kuwait and Turkey, strengthened by mutual visions
- Google's Mueller outlines path to recovery for sites damaged by core update
- India's Manika stuns table tennis world number 2 Wang Manyu to enter Saudi Smash pre-quarters
- Amazon launches service in South Africa