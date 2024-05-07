Connect with us

Fashion

The best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala

The best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala

 


NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Let's listen to it for the boys! While the Met Gala is usually dominated by stunning, gorgeous gowns, with the men usually serving as nothing more than arm candy, in recent years we've seen fewer and fewer sleepy tuxedos on the first Monday in May.

Related: The best looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet

This year, for the 2024 Met Gala, Anna Wintour and co. chose the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a dress code simply stated as “The Garden of Time”. While many incredibly feminine looks were worn on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the men certainly did not disappoint.

Co-president 2024 Bad bunny got the men's side of the red carpet off to a flying start with his Maison Margiela ensemble and fashionable men like Ben Simmons And Colman Domingo got the ball rolling. While we've certainly seen plenty of poorly augmented tuxedos, like those of Chris Hemsworth And Matt Damonthere were a lot of men with exciting looks this season.

Here are some of the best men's fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala

Best Men's Fashion at the 2024 Met Gala

Men's Met Gala Looks 2024

Some of the best looks, worn by the gentlemen at the 2024 Met Gala.

<p>Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images</p><div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <script async src=

The musician and 2024 co-chair carried flowers and wore a striking hat and glasses with his dark suit.

” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QCwVh6glhjqLLHIceOjY6A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE1MDM-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/0a148ed0b98326cd591 3 eb902db6bfb1″/>

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The musician and 2024 co-chair carried flowers and wore a striking hat and glasses with his dark suit.

<p>Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images</p> <p>The TikTok star wore a floral skirt suit and carried one of Thom Browne's iconic dog-shaped Hector bags. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sAMXeuWgJGXaNzlpaM1GhQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/6e3342fe3ba1a4a3f32 e 7ee0a0ac466a”/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

The TikTok star wore a floral skirt suit and carried one of Thom Browne's iconic dog-shaped Hector bags.

<p>Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images</p> <p>The NBA star wore a plaid suit and jacket and carried a briefcase adorned with a clock on the side. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/B23t1BcbpH8L4WsxaMfm0g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNDU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/7cbc2b998834c212 7 84b8b6c95b9c64b”/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images

The NBA star wore a plaid suit and jacket and carried a briefcase adorned with a clock on the side.

<p>Marleen Moses/Getty Images</p> <p>The new Broadway star and comedian wore a white skirt suit with a hat and veil. He carried another one of Thom Browne's iconic dog-shaped bags. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xLC.UVX5H6vEchXsNUdm4g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/2e8d745b3218d5ed88e 2c67c026fb187″ / ></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Marleen Moses/Getty Images

The new Broadway star and comedian wore a white skirt suit with a hat and veil. He carried another one of Thom Browne's iconic dog-shaped bags.

<p>John Shearer/Getty Images</p> <p>Domingo, who wowed audiences on awards season red carpets earlier this year, wore a cream suit with a floor-length cape and wore llies. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Cl4dP61jt3RAiTvNlqtgdA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/3c479a1f85b7d801 c 21a8dc0c13a1364″/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

John Shearer/Getty Images

Domingo, who wowed audiences on awards season red carpets earlier this year, wore a cream suit with a floor-length cape and wore llies.

<p>Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images</p> <p>The actor, currently in <em>3 Body Problem</em>wore a suit and belt that resembled a face. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/EJFBOrd6nWw38GbCBB1EqQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/3019836bc12b4370d8 d 29967b9450d85″/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actor, currently in 3 Body Problemwore a suit and belt that resembled a face.

<p>Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images</p> <p>The Norwegian billionaire salmon farmer arrived in this beige gladiator ensemble complete with a massive cape and cowl. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/IRRztPmMldlkORgll9u_Jw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzOTY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/8dd9db5dcc9fb2409e093 dbbd4b43ed6″/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

The Norwegian billionaire salmon farmer arrived in this beige gladiator ensemble complete with a massive cape and cowl.

<p>John Shearer/Getty Images</p> <p>THE <em>Schitt Creek</em> The star wore a black suit with flowers at the bottom. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KC6K4w208cAPQ8E00Mu1tw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/4c1db643b32cd021 27b821d1bb1206″/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

John Shearer/Getty Images

THE Schitt Creek The star wore a black suit with flowers at the bottom.

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images</p> <p>The theater producer arrived in a floral dress complemented by a pink headpiece and opera gloves. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sNm9Vhdn83jzEVYg.xExkQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/33fce7cbc13a38b5c 9 2a4218a39b0484″ / ></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The theater producer arrived in a floral dress complemented by a pink headpiece and opera gloves.

<p>Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images</p> <p>The male model not only wore a floor-length jacket, but also huge platform shoes to complete his tweed look. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ob8J2ZI7Qh3.GU8.b.5B4w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744 /1a68edb190800b94fee2f401d2b3fa6b”/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The male model not only wore a floor-length jacket, but also huge platform shoes to complete his tweed look.

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images</p> <p>The model and TikTok star wore a burnt red ensemble featuring a floor-length jacket and a singed hat. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/j.3XHUX7LbksSZpxzRj4AA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/18ac11b772ea9d07aebe 2 7cdae2a03ef” / ></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The model and TikTok star wore a burnt red ensemble featuring a floor-length jacket and a singed hat.

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images</p> <p>Never one to disappoint, the singer appeared in this cream and white ensemble with matching hair and nails. </p> <p>” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/YyZPwGtbNY6JwMrbjqU42A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzNTc-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aol_parade_744/9bc4b60452221ba0cc bf209c8f3cb621″/></p> </div> </div> </div> <div class=

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Never one to disappoint, the singer appeared in this cream and white ensemble with matching hair and nails.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/best-mens-fashion-looks-2024-223800788.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: