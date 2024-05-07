Met Gala 2024 fashion: the most beautiful looks from the red carpet





Celebrities descended on New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening for the annual Met Gala. This extravagant event raises funds for the museum's Costume Institute. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth were co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour. This year's dress code was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 dystopian short story of the same name. Stars came dressed in numerous floral and botanical designs, as well as creative interpretations of decadence and of ruin. Designer Harris Reed walked the carpet with Demi Moore, revealing that her dress took 11,000 hours of silk embroidery and was made with vintage wallpaper. “This Victorian idea of ​​it blooming on the carpet and covered in these thorns… this beautiful flower at the perfect moment of bloom.” Lana Del Rey's custom Alexander McQueen dress evoked the proliferation of a garden, hand-embroidered with bronze-colored thorny branches inspired by artist Alberto Giacometti's sculptures, creeping upward to form a tulle headpiece draped like cobwebs. The sleeves of Elle Fanning's sheer Balmain dress appeared to be drawn by birds, made from resin for a glass-like effect. Janelle Monae's sequin dress and Greta Lee's sheer lace dress also gave a nod to the delicate nature of the flowers in the story. Men favoring bolder takes for the evening included model Wisdom Kaye, whose head-to-toe red floral ensemble appeared burnt at the edges, and Bad Bunny in a custom Maison Margiela outfit and dramatic hat. Jeff Goldblum, meanwhile, looked like the Count from the story, adding a touch of Oz (he'll star in “Wicked” later this year), accessorizing with dark green tinted sunglasses. See what the stars wore below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/gallery/met-gala-2024-red-carpet-fashion/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos