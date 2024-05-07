Met Gala 2024 Dress Code Explained: The Garden of Time





It's the first Monday in May, which means it's Met Gala time. This year's event celebrates the “ ” Costume Institute exhibition, which will present around 250 garments and accessories from the last 400 years, “united by an iconography linked to nature”. “The exhibition will breathe new life into these legendary objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body,” explains the Metropolitan Museum . The Complete Stories of JG Ballard The Complete Stories of JG Ballard Now 25% off Tonight's dress code was inspired by JG Ballard's short story “The Garden of Time”, originally published in 1962. (You can read it now in .) Ballard is perhaps best known for his 1984 novel (adapted into a film by Steven Spielberg), inspired by his childhood during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai, but in the “Garden of Time”, the aristocrats, Count Axel and his wife, live in a villa besieged by an advancing mob . They do not worry about “the approaching rabble”, but stay at home and listen to Mozart, because around their villa there is an exquisite garden with magical crystal flowers. Every night, Axel picks a flower, going back in time and fending off the horde of people, until all the flowers disappear. “I think the main task of the science fiction writer is to write about his own present,” Ballard says. said in a speech in 1969, “and when he does that, science fiction will finally come of age and we will have, for the first time, a vital literature, entirely concerned with the present and which will be all the more real for it.” Emilie Burack (she/her) is the senior news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royals and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And Instagram.

