Anna Wintour breaks her own no-black fashion rule at the 2024 Met Gala





During the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, Vogue Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour surprised fashion fans when she hit the red carpet in a custom version of a Loewe Fall '24 ensemble featuring a fitted, long-sleeved white dress and dramatic floral coat decorated with flowers. What was surprising was not that she chose a coat, but that it was black. Wintour, 74, has publicly shared some of her cardinal rules of style, including her thoughts on wearing what is arguably the most beloved, or at least the most trusted, fashion. In a 2019 video For VogueIn the series Go Ask Anna, Wintour was asked how to best spice up an all-black outfit. His answer ? Don't wear black. It seems too dark, like we're going to a funeral. The Met Gala is, obviously, the furthest thing from a funeral, so maybe Wintour had a change of heart, or maybe something in the coat spoke to the theme of the event, Sleeping Beauties : Awakening Fashion, and its official dress code, Le Jardin de Temps. The Loewe black coat is inspired by a cape designed by Charles Frederick Worth, an English fashion designer who founded the House of Worth, one of the greatest fashion houses of the 19th and early 20th centuries, and is widely considered the father of haute couture. sewing. Getty Images In addition to Wintour, this year's celebrity co-chairs include Jennifer Lopez, actor Zendaya, musician Bad Bunny and actor Chris Hemsworth. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Anna Wintour has revisited her viral fashion rule: She wore a vintage black Chanel dress to the 2022 White House state dinner honoring the president Frenchman Emmanuel Macron. Sure, the long-sleeved 1983 dress was adorned with Chanel's signature jewels, strands of pearls, and other embellishments, but fashion followers quickly noticed that the dress was, in essence, all black.

