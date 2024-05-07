Menswear Multiverse: Arjun Saluja, Jaywalking and Countrymade take center stage at GQ x FDCI Men's Edit fashion presentation





His collection featured classic streetwear silhouettes, oversized graphic sweaters, loose-fitting pants and pops of color, embellished with statement embroidered patches. I want to make things that are immediately consumable, he says, pulling out a pair of denim pants with scribbles all over them. I drew this flower here and it doesn't make any sense. But it makes sense to me. I am very attached to these ugly drawings, he laughed, before sending her out onto the track. Made in the countryside Sushant Abrol Sushant Abrols' designs are a staple of GQ's feed and pages, whether it's his orange and black watercolor-effect suit that actor Vikrant Massey wore for his recent GQ Hype shoot, or the monochrome black and white worn by singer Armaan. Malik. Countrymade first made a splash in 2019 when Abrol presented its debut collection at the FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week. With thought-provoking narratives, Abrol's approach to design is contemporary with delicate touches of the artisanal strength of Indian craftsmanship, cementing his name as GQ's Most Influential Young Designer of 2023. For this capsule collection, Abrol played with the idea of ​​nostalgia through the eyes of a fictional character who tries to return to his old abandoned ancestral home. This collection is his journey and we are trying to visualize it through his eyes, he explained backstage. There are many elements of an abandoned house like broken glass from windows or rust on metal. We incorporated these elements through textiles and techniques. Abrol's experimentation with denim saw stylized iterations of rust and cement with coatings, patterns and color palettes, all of which the designer successfully translated to the catwalk. RISHTA Arjun Saluja Arjun Saluja is synonymous with deconstructed silhouettes that explore new shapes. Each collection is based on a narrative formed during my research on topics such as class, faith and gender. It is through this investigation that I construct the history of each collection, he said. The Salujas collection is inspired by the idea of ​​the fragility of masculinity. We try to break with societal norms and patriarchal conditioning, He shared. Men are in this intermediate state and it is important to remedy it. We tried to do this through our clothing language. Saluja's attempt to deconstruct masculinity was achieved by leaving the pieces almost finished, which served as a metaphor for a transitional phase of masculinity. Backstage before the show, he pointed to the hybrid pieces in his collection, like a bomber jacket with zippers and ties, as strong details of his idea of ​​a deconstructed form of masculinity. It is also the first time that he has developed shoes and accessories, thus expanding the universe to tell a story. We are designers, not the BBC, but what we can do is promote a radical idea through clothing and accessories, he said.

