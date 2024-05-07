The Met Gala Shows Where the Power in Fashion Lies, Which Makes Zendaya's Choice Intriguing | Met Gala

The Met Gala and its red carpet are an annual x-ray of the place of power in fashion and in the adjacent worlds of celebrity, Hollywood and music.

It shows us who is in and who is out, who is up and who is down. It's a heat map showing us the connections between culture and entertainment, between the establishment and new money, between the tech billionaires who have the deep pockets to fund parties like these and the designers whose dresses their women want to wear. These are the new corridors of soft power, and the Met Gala lifts the veil on alliances, quarrels and estrangements.

It's a night of gorgeous dresses and serious money. The Superbowl of fashion as entertainment raised nearly 17 million last year for the Metropolitan Museum in New York. As a reminder, the Mets' second most lucrative fundraiser brought in around 4.5 million.

Talking Point #1: The unexpected star of the evening was John Galliano. Zendaya, who, as Gala co-chair and the hottest celebrity of the moment, had all eyes on her choice of dress, chose to wear two gowns from the disgraced designer in 2010.

Zendayas' arrival look was a Maison Margiela dress Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA

Her arrival look, an iridescent peacock blue corseted mermaid skirt dress from Maison Margiela, the brand for which Galliano currently designs, was followed by an expansive vintage inky Givenchy couture gown from 1996, during Galliano's tenure at the house .

Kim Kardashian also chose a silver Galliano dress, a metallic lace sheath with a corset so extreme that her incredibly narrow waist immediately made headlines. Kardashian understands better than anyone the power of fashion in contemporary culture.

Kim Kardashian chose a silver Galliano dress Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The figure mostly harnessed the formidable power of his body to grab headlines, but Galliano's choice is no coincidence. Joint Kardashian-Zendaya support from a designer who made a quiet return from his wild days this year, with a Kevin Macdonald documentary and a blockbuster Paris haute couture show, lends credence to rumors that Galliano may soon return in a major position in fashion, perhaps a return to Givenchy, where the designer position is vacant.

Galliano's notoriety also hints at the resilience of the behind-the-scenes power of Anna Wintour, a staunch defender of the British designer, who may have influenced the decision-making of the Zendaya and Kardashian camps.

Other power play figures come and go, but Wintour remains queen. The triumphant red carpet for Wintour's favorite designer could alleviate any disappointment during Taylor Swift and Rihanna's high-profile no-shows.

Adwoa Aboah announced her pregnancy on the red carpet Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

The red carpet has become a new type of press briefing. Model and activist Adwoa Aboah announced her pregnancy with a look that exposed her stomach between a bubble skirt and a ruffled bolero.

Tom Ford appeared to take a silent dig at the new designer of his brand, which he sold last year, by choosing not to wear Tom Ford menswear on the red carpet. Instead, her crimson velvet jacket was from Saint Laurent. Amazon was the evening's title sponsor, and it was notable that Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez ditched the cowboy hats and sheer dresses of their recent public appearances in favor of classic Upper East Side elegance : a black tie for Bezos, a majestic Oscar de Robe la Renta for Sanchez.

Tom Ford in a crimson velvet Saint Laurent jacket Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The theme of the evening has been variously described as the Garden of Time and Sleeping Beauty. As a fashion barometer, it's interesting to note that while both titles seem to lend themselves to bucolic prettiness, the red carpet leaned toward the dark and twisted. Alongside the attention given to Galliano, his contemporary Alexander McQueen was highly publicized.

New McQueen designer Sen McGirr dressed Lana Del Rey in a tulle-wrapped dress and spiked headpiece, an homage to Lee McQueen's 2006 Widows of Culloden collection, while Kendall Jenner wore two looks from McQueen archives, from 1997 and 1999.

Kendall Jenner wore archival McQueens Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Jenners choice of two vintage pieces reflected the elevated status of vintage fashion at the Met Gala. A few years ago, star power was all about getting a new designer to create a whole new look for you. But having the influence and know-how to access important pieces from fashion's most sought-after archives is now the ultimate red carpet solution.