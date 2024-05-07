When Tanner meets Fletcher – Mpls.St.Paul Magazine

All great love stories begin with a chance encounter. Destiny comes in many shapes and sizes, but for this love story between fashion and fantasy, it all begins in a group chat. The University of Minnesota Class of 2020 Facebook group chat, in particular, is where Tanner Richie of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Fletcher Kasell of TwoHarbors first met.

Before Richie and Kasell fell in love, moved to New York, started a fashion brand, and saw their designs worn by celebrities likeBad bunny on the cover of TIME magazine orKacey Musgraves on SNLthey were roommates in college.

Richie and Kasell are the minds behind Tanner Fletchera New York-based fashion brand that has caught the attention of everyone from downtown party girls Julia Fox to the CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseriwho wore a black velvet suit with special pins attached to Monday's Met Gala (the duo also wore actor Jeremy Pope and the Broadway cast of The magicianat the event). What's rarer than two twenty-somethings falling in love and building an industry-acclaimed clothing line these days? This would be a freshman roommate success story.

Tanner Fletcher specializes in genderless fashion design. Both believe their clothes can be worn by anyone, regardless of gender. Labels that encourage people to wear gendered, de-authentic and creative pieces in the way we dress. We can make women's clothing without saying it's only for women and men's clothing without saying it's only for men, Kasell explained.

The brand is only a few years old, but you can still find Tanner Fletchers clothing, with its bows, lace and ruched details, on three continents. For two 26-year-olds, they're not doing too bad. And the duo (it's really just the two of them behind Tanner Fletcher) is just getting started.

The day I visited the Kasell and Richies Chelsea studio, Kasell was wearing a Tanner Fletcher original: a black pinstriped blazer with suspender clips and lace decoration on the shoulder. He paired it with dark blue jeans and Asics sports shoe. Richie also wore a pinstriped blazer and blue jeans, but he paired his outfit with black loafers instead. The duo also shares similarities outside of clothing. Throughout the interview, they would finalize their thoughts or help each other out with an idea.

So it's funny to think that they almost never shared a room together. They had chatted a bit in the DMs after meeting in the new student Facebook group, but Richie expressed hesitation about living with Kasell. After a few days of disconnection, Richie returned, telling Kasell that he missed talking. They agreed to meet and see how things were going. So they met at Spyhouse for coffee, started the conversation with the usual roommate-checking questions (how messy are you, what time do you go to bed, etc.) and ended up moving on all day together. They traveled around Minneapolis, sharing lunch and dinner at different locations in Lunds and Byerlys.

We couldn't stop talking to each other, Kasell said. Before they even moved in, enough chemistry and connection had been established between the two that their parents were worried about the prospect of living with a partner during their first year of college. That could have been a really bad thing, but we moved in anyway and it went well, Kasell says.

Richie's first job in fashion was at Vineyard Vines, a pastel preppy clothing brand that you'll mostly see on the bodies of fraternity brothers and people with beach houses. At the retailer Galleria, Richie worked among said fraternity brothers, some stay-at-home moms, and a few random gays, as he recalls. Employees were required to wear the brand's clothing to work, but Richie and some of the other feminine men, as he recalls, spent their share on women's clothing. Women's pants fit them better. We all hate men's pants.

Growing up, we both had experiences where we would like to be a little more adventurous and be able to buy something in the women's section, but you are often directed to the men's section, for example, before you even get the chance to walk around,” Richie said.

Now their collections mix bold cuts, feminine touches and masculine shapes, and are worn by everyone who can afford such carefully crafted clothing. If you compare it to the neighborhoods in New York, Tanner Fletcher is Bushwick and the Upper East Side, which is Como and Edin, is this fusion of two different communities, Kasell says. It's a square cut with lace details, a mix of vintage and modern. Their younger customer base views the brand, in Kasell's words, as new and interesting, while the older customer base views the clothing as nostalgic. Tanner Fletchers clothes are like the ones found in a vintage store in a random Minnesota suburb that happen to be worn by every New York fashion girl in the East.

They recently launched their bridal collection, which Kasell described as a natural extension of the brand. The collection, which includes French lace dresses, sky blue velvet blazers, their popular bow blazer, ruched tuxedo shirts and a dress with old love letters printed on it, is designed for a niche market But growing customers who want to move away from wedding wear Davids Bridals and Mens Wearhouses are aimed at queer couples who are struggling to find clothes for their wedding wardrobe.

In addition to the wedding collection, they also sell their vintage finds on their website. Both Kasell and Richie are avid thrifters and flea market enthusiasts, raised in Minnesota institutions like Hunt and Gather and Goodwill, and they even get help from Richie's mother, who back in Wisconsin , looking for Tanner Fletcher-worthy finds in vintage stores to send. his son.

The brand has earned its share of accolades, even in its infancy. In 2023, Tanner Fletcher was recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the duo became finalists for the CFDA/VogueFashion funds. After that, Nordstrom started stocking the brand. British department store Selfridges is selling Tanner Fletcher. They have a large customer base in Seoul, South Korea, and are launching a multi-brand fashion boutique with IT in Hong Kong, as well as Market Highland Park in Dallas.

So, what's next for the burgeoning high fashion brand? They will continue to design new collections or, as Richie says, the new rooms in the mansion were building and honing their skills. They might even have a fashion show this fall.

It's gratifying to see their clothes on famous people (and sure, it's not bad for business), but the duo doesn't have a dream celebrity they'd like to dress head to toe in. Tanner Fletcher. I want to see an authentic person strutting down the street in my designs, Kasell tells me. Or maybe even down the aisle, passing down the love and work from one love story to another, as if it were an heirloom.