



Take one second toiletk! Punctuating the Met Gala festivities with a fashion feat that has virtually never been achieved, Zendaya made a second appearance on the red carpet that same night, this time wearing a 1996 Givenchy dress by John Galliano and a floral headpiece by Philip Treacy which was part of Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2007 collection. Fans applauded the adorned darling for being one of the first celebrities to return to the hallowed catwalk in a completely different couture. Fans are celebrating Zendaya as the first celebrity in recent history to return to the Met Gala red carpet. AFP via Getty Images Someone will correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Zendaya is the FIRST PERSON to walk the Met Gala carpet with a full look, then walk it a second time with makeup, hair, dress and a different headphones? tweeted one impressed fashion fanatic. I've never seen it done. She's the fashion icon of the year!! exclaimed another. Look at this outfit change. I have no words to describe how amazing it is. Zendaya literally never lets me down. He's easily the style icon of this generation and Law Roach is THE architect of the image! another applauded of the cherub of the Challengers and his always creative stylist. Earlier in the evening, the 27-year-old Met Gala co-chair wowed viewers as she strutted onto the stage at John Galliano's Maison Margiela Artisanal. The floral headpiece was a vintage Philip Treacy accessory from the 2007 Alexander McQueen collection. AFP via Getty Images The actress received praise for her high performance in Margiela at the start of the red carpet show. WireImage Social media viewers declared the luxury diva “fashion icon of the year.” Matt Baron/Shutterstock The dress featured bands of hand-painted metallic horsehair, a layered drape and bow in foil and iridescent organza, and a bodice hand-embroidered with hand-painted natural designs in electric blue and emerald green. She accessorized with a feather-shaped veil by Philip Treacy. Pat McGrath's Crimson cosmetics complement Zendaya's unparalleled refinement. From head to toe, both glamazons' looks fit perfectly into the Garden of Time dress code, which in turn complemented the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Jessica Biel and more pink on occasion flowery and fashionable.

