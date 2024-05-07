Jennifer Lopez Wears Crystal Sheer Dress at Met Gala 2024





Met Gala co-chair Jennifer Lopez embraced the delicacy of this year's Garden of Time dress code, arriving in a sheer, form-fitting gown with crystal detailing. The dress was custom-made by Schiaparelli Haute Couture and she was accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry. Her hair was styled in a bun and she kept her makeup ethereal with a nude lip. In a red carpet interview, J.Lo revealed that her look was made from two and a half million pearls and took her 800 hours to achieve. John Shearer//Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images She walked the red carpet alone rather than with her husband, Ben Affleck, choosing to focus on her look. Your introduction to the Met Gala 2024 All the celebrity looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images Everything we know about the theme, dress code and guests of the 2024 Met Galas 55 of the Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time Karwai Tang // Getty Images Lopez and Affleck last attended the Met Gala together in 2021. They even kissed with their masks on, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this event, Lopez wore a brown Ralph Lauren dress with a high-leg slit and a cowgirl hat to pay homage to In America: A Lexicon of Fashion nights: Jamie McCarthy/MG21//Getty Images She returned to the Met Gala alone last year. She wore a black and pink Ralph Lauren backless dress for the Karl Lagerfeld galas with the theme: A Line Of Beauty. The actress walked the red carpet alone and took her sister with her to an after-party. Affleck didn't join her at the big fashion event because he had work commitments he couldn't shake off in Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported. Mike Coppola Learn more about Ben and Jen Affleck's impact on Lopez's life was profound. She tearfully spoke about her self-confidence in the documentary for her It's me… now: a love story movie, The greatest love story Never said. What he said and what he saw in me, what he made me believe about myself, only comes from love, she said during a meeting with his team. Because no one else could make me see this at home. It is very moving. I didn't think highly of myself and so the world didn't think highly of me. It matched. [He was like,] It's like that. See it. Believe it. I was like, okay. Learn more about Ben and Jen

