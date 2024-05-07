Justin Berkowitz Joins NN.07 as Strategic Partner





Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 has named Justin Berkowitz, the former menswear director of Bloomingdales, as a strategic partner in the United States to oversee the opening of its first flagship product to the market American. The move is part of NN.07's continued international expansion plans with branded spaces and flagship stores in Europe and the United States ahead of the opening of its first store in New York this summer, located at 276 Lafayette Street , SoHo. Anders Rahr, chief executive of NN.07, said in a statement: “A store in New York is a true manifestation of the brand's momentum, and today we are proud to announce the opening of our first store flagship in the United States. “Our ambitions in the United States are big, and the arrival of Justin Berkowitz is a solid foundation for success. New York is just the beginning for us to open branded spaces and flagship stores in cultural hot spots in the United States and Europe. The growing interest in our brand has created an opportunity for us to exercise caution. select sites and partners that match our vision and values. Copenhagen-based menswear brand NN.07 plots US expansion NN.07 called Berkowitz an ideal partner in its U.S. expansion, as he is described as a longtime friend of the brand and the first person in the U.S. to introduce NN.07 products to brick-and-mortar destinations in 2016. Commenting on his new partnership, Berkowitz added: With wardrobe staples as a foundation and cool fashion to generate interest, NN.07's secret sauce is its value proposition. We live in a time where the luxury market is increasingly inaccessible for many and fast fashion seems increasingly irresponsible. NN.07 is the antidote: it offers the customer quality clothing built on interesting design concepts, built to last for everyday use. I am excited to partner with NN.07 to open its first store in the United States. Ever since they first came on my radar when I worked for Details Magazine, I've admired the way they continue to refine the products and it's been so wonderful to see the brand grow season after season. Now is the perfect time for NN.07 to plant its flag in New York, and I'm excited to be a part of this journey. NN.07 was founded in 2007 with chino pants, the Simon 1000, designed for everyday wear and matched with good jeans. Last year, the brand gained mainstream attention when its Gael jacket was worn by Jeremy Allen White on the TV show “The Bear.” The brand has also collaborated with American heritage brands such as Timex and Sebago. Currently, NN.07 is available at more than 600 premium retailers worldwide, including Mr. Porter, End Clothing, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Liberty, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Fred Segal and Printemps.

