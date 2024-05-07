Blake Lively Skips Met Gala 2024, Fashion Fans Mourn Her Red Carpet Absence

Blake Lively loves making her mark on the Met Gala red carpet, but this year, fans missed out on her iconic style because the star didn't walk the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual exhibit.

While her appearance at the event is still highly anticipated, we'll just have to use our imagination as to how Lively, 36, would have rocked the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Lively last attended the Met Gala in 2022, serving as co-chair and leaving fans and fashion critics praising her look.

Next, Lively captivated photographers in a head-turning Atelier Versace dress, which featured a reversible train.

After first arriving with husband Ryan Reynolds, who wore his best white tie in a velvet tuxedo and white bow tie, the actress put on a performance halfway up the steps of the Met when she overturned the train, revealing an aqua side that cascaded behind. her.

Blake Lively wearing a custom Atelier Versace dress alongside husband Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty



Channeling the 2022 “Gilded Glamour” dress code that asked attendees to “embody the grandeur of Gilded Age New York” between 1870 and 1890, Lively said on the red carpet at the time that she was “looking to the “New York architecture and classical buildings” during his collaboration. with the Versace team on her dress, adding that the color choices were to represent the patina of aging that copper undergoes over time.

Blake Lively shows off her reversible Atelier Versace dress on the iconic steps of the 2022 Met Gala.

Getty Images



“The drape [represents] “The Statue of Liberty, plus the crown which has seven levels, the Statue of Liberty has seven rays representing the rays of the sun, and then also the seven seas and continents which represent welcome, inclusiveness and freedom,” Lively added. “I look like a Wikipedia page. it has 25 windows so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom, so they're all references to New York. »

Lively embodied the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in 2018 in another custom halo by Schwartz and a custom Versace gown featuring a dramatic train designed specifically to cascade down the steps of the Met. (Your daughter knows how to get the most out of a photoshoot!)

Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala in a custom Atelier Versace gown and halo headpiece by Lorraine Schwartz.

Georges Pimentel / Getty Images



In 2017, Lively also attended Reynolds for a glamorous mom and dad night out. They even leaned into a cute matching outfit moment for the event. The couple are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. In February 2023, Lively revealed that she and Reynolds had quietly welcomed their fourth baby.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds coordinate their looks at the 2017 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty



Lively once again turned to the Atelier Versace design team for this event, wearing a gold dress with blue feather detailing on the train, which Reynolds matched with her bow tie. The dress featured delicate gold chains with multi-colored feather accents cascading down the train in “ocean blue” hues. She also went over-the-top luxurious with her bling, pairing the design with more than $3.5 million in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including 82-carat Burmese sapphire earrings.

Lively's Met Gala looks always tell a style story, and she's been on the best-dressed list since her big debut in 2008, as a Ralph Lauren guest in a strapless black feather-embellished gown on the trumpet skirt.

Blake Lively attended her first Met Gala in 2008 wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images



That of the actress Gossip Girl The character Serena van der Woodsen wore a pale yellow floral, tiered Ralph Lauren dress with short black gloves for the season 1 finale (at Lily and Bart's wedding, for the GG obsessives there). In a video “Life in Looks” with VogueLively called the dress “one of the most critical fashion moments in history.” Gossip Girl.”

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley are filming the season 1 finale of the CW's hit series Gossip Girl.

CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection



Lively added that Ralph Lauren's special fashion moment on Gossip Girl This is probably what got her invited to the 2008 gala. (The theme was “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy.”)

She even wore the short black gloves on the carpet as a nod to the present moment.