Fashion
Film and TV stars flaunt their fashions at annual event
The 2024 Met Gala brought together several film and television stars to the red carpet for the annual event in New York.
Celebrities in attendance at the high-profile event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art included Challengers And Euphoria star Zendaya, who wore a long, flowing black dress and floral headpiece.
Was also present Wretched And Oh mom! movie star and Lack Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried wore a silver hairstyle to complement her silver floral dress. The dress code for the evening was Le Jardin du Temps and the theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens.”
I wear flowers and my hair is silver. It's definitely more of a costume, Seyfried said Variety in a red carpet interview. I think this is the first year I've worn a real costume. I look in the mirror and say, “That’s not me…There’s something richer going on.”
Asked by Variety what her alter ego name is in the costume, Seyfried replied: Ursula, yeah. A sexy and kind Ursula. No one told me I was sexy. I just tell myself that I am.
Wicked Stars Appear Together on the Met Gala Red Carpet
Ariana Grande and Cynthina Erivo, who play sisters Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Jon M. Chus' film adaptation of the hit Broadway film, appeared side by side on the Met Gala red carpet. Wicked.
Grande told Variety about the emotions she experienced arriving on the set of Wicked, which will be released in two parts in 2024 and 2025.
My first day on the set of Wicked was the most emotional day of my life, Grande said Variety. All I remember was holding Cynthia and Jon's hands and crying. And [Jon] saying: Welcome to Wicked.
The actor-pop star told a trade publication how Erivo humanizes Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and, in turn, Erivo said of Great Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, that she is so open and generous in her performance that it's so easy to be in a scene with her. You look into her eyes and you know she's telling the truth.
Janelle Mone talks upcoming musical with Pharrell Williams
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo weren't the only movie stars talking about their upcoming musicals at the Met Gala.
Hidden characters And Glass onion: a mystery at daggers drawn star Janelle Mone discussed Atlantis his next musical with the musical hitmaker and Happy Pharrell Williams, Oscar-nominated songwriter.
I'm so excited to work with Pharrell, who is a musical icon, Mone said. The Hollywood Reporter. It's someone [whose music is] a soundtrack to my life.
The musical could also be considered a soundtrack to Williams' life since it is inspired by his childhood in Virginia Beach. Atlantis is still in pre-production and awaiting a release date.
Everyone But You Star Sydney Sweeney Goes Incognito at Met Gala
Normally blonde-haired Sydney Sweeney probably fooled many of her fellow Met Gala attendees Monday night by opting for a bobbed brunette hairstyle.
Asked by Variety If it was really her hair or her wig, Sweeney said, I'll never tell. You will see tomorrow.
Discussing the success of his hit romantic comedy Anyone but you, Variety interviewer Mark Malkin asked Sweeney if there could be more films in the works for her and the film's co-star Glen Powell. Malkin noted how he discussed the possibilities with Powell at the Oscars earlier this year.
I'm not going to tell you anything, Sweeney replied playfully.
Other movie stars at the Met Gala Monday night Marry me And Atlas star Jennifer Lopez and Everything everywhere, all at once Oscar the winner Michelle Yeoh.
