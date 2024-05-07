Lily Gladstone wears a Gabriela Hearst dress at the 2024 Met Gala





After kicking off 2024 with a whirlwind awards season, Flower Moon Killers Star Lily Gladstone made her official Met Gala red carpet debut. She wore a black dress and cape designed by Gabriela Hearst, with embellishments by Kiowa jeweler Keri Ataumbi. The look features 493 silver stars embroidered with antique glass beads. Ataumbi also created a custom hairpiece for the outfit, which Gladstone wore between her two long braids. The actress completed the look with a dramatic smoky eye and an assortment of silver rings. Jamie McCarthy//Getty Images Ataumbi reflected on the importance of design on Instagram. Incredible experience to collaborate with @gabrielahearst For @lilygladstone At #metgala. This dress we worked on together reflects our ancestors in the stars, she wrote. Gilbert Flores//Getty Images In early January, Gladstone made history as the first Native American actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. She began her acceptance speech speaking in the Blackfoot language before switching back to English. I love everyone in this room right now! Thank you, she said. I have no words. I just spoke a little of the Blackfoot language, a beautiful community, a nation that raised me. They encouraged me to continue, to continue like this. I am here with my mother who, although not Blackfoot, has worked tirelessly to introduce our language into our classroom. So I had a Blackfoot language teacher growing up. Gladstone later added: This prize belongs to and I hope the countdown won't be too fast because it is a historic prize. I'm so grateful to be able to speak a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, here because in this business the indigenous actors would say their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to translate the lines. indigenous languages ​​on camera. . Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024//Getty Images It is a historic victory. It doesn't just belong to me. I'm holding it right now. I hold it with all my beautiful sisters, and the film at this table here, my mother, standing on all your shoulders. Thank you, she expressed. Gladstone ended his speech with: And this is for every rural child, every urban little child, every indigenous little child who has a dream, who sees themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with huge allies and immense trust from each other. So thank you very much everyone! Your introduction to the Met Gala 2024 All the celebrity looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images Everything we know about the theme, dress code and guests of the 2024 Met Galas 55 of the Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time Karwai Tang // Getty Images

