The Met: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition

“More than any other form of artistic expression, fashion undergoes the most radical status transformation when it enters the Met collection,” said Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Anna Wintour Costume Center, in his keynote address. this morning (May 6, 2024). ) at the preview of the Met Museum's annual fashion exhibition, this year titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” “Fashion is a living art form that requires most of our senses to be fully appreciated and understood.”

The “Sleeping Beauties” exhibit aims to “reactivate the sensory capabilities of clothing in the museum’s permanent collection,” Bolton added. Indeed, he used the senses of touch, hearing and smell in remarkable ways, using smart devices, traditional means and cutting-edge technologies.

Interaction is encouraged, transforming visitors from spectators to active participants. Visitors can smell the molecules extracted by microfilter and reproduced to perfume rooms and clothes – coumarin, present in tobacco and hay, and benzaldehyde, present in honey and almonds, have been detected in evening dresses vintage Dior and Lanvin by perfume expert and exhibition consultant, Sissel Tolaas. A miniature white floral Christian Dior dress and the black rubber wall surrounding it can be stroked. Scratch and sniff the funds to scent the rooms. Actor Morgan Spector recites John McCrae's 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields” in Philip Treacy's voiceover for Jasper Conran's glazed muslin and black feather hat in the shape of an oversized poppy. And, sometimes, just mastering the construction is enough: Pierpaolo Picciolo for Valentino's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 silk taffeta jacket is a giant red rose in full bloom.

In fact, flowers and gardens are a theme. Yves Saint Laurent's famous Iris jacket, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh's 1889 painting, is “an artistic and technical tour de force which required 250 meters of ribbon, 200,000 beads and 250,000 sequins in 22 different colors”, Bolton explains. Previously, this might have been enough to arouse fear. For this exhibition, a high-definition projection of the craftsmanship is in itself an additional work of art. “These embellishments were recreated via CGI, a process that involved 11,200 images,” added Bolton, who consulted SHOWstudio's Nick Knight to advise on various digital aspects of the exhibition. AI was called upon to create projections, such as a film of beetle wings in conversation with a Dries Van Noten jacket, and advanced animations of details such as embroidery techniques are presented as if under a microscope.

The conversation between historical clothing and current fashion is lively. It's as if the delicate flowers were hand painted and trimmed with gold thread on a moire fault from the British 1740s French dress accelerate into the blur, traveling 300 years to decorate Loewe's fall-winter 2023 white duchess satin dress with digitally printed blurry flowers. Loewe is the sponsor of this year's exhibition, while creative director Jonathan Anderson will be honorary chair of tonight's Met Gala, themed “The Garden in Time.”

“It’s very humbling to see Loewe among pieces of such extraordinary importance… It’s been truly inspiring to see Andrew work on this show,” the designer said this morning. “I’m going to go off-script here. It's incredibly difficult to take things that are ultimately worn by people and bring them to life. I think that you [Bolton] having the most incredible eye and compassion for something that many people don't have.

“Sleeping Beauties”, for its part, is the term given to historical garments that can be seen lying down, now too delicate to dress a model. And sometimes the conversation moves into new areas: Through a personalized version of ChatGPT, visitors can ask 1930s New York socialite Natalie Potter questions about her spectacular wedding dress from the era .

A highlight, literally, is Undercover's illuminated strapless cocktail dress filled with roses and an AI-generated fairy beetle that's straight out of a picture book.

New donations to the museum are featured, including designs by Joseph Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Phillip Lim, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Daniel Roseberry and Ronald van der Kamp. Featuring around 250 pieces dating from the 17th century to the present, the exhibition is “the largest and most ambitious exhibition in scope and scope that we have produced to date,” confirmed Bolton.

