If there's one thing about Gigi Hadid, it's that she knows how to nail a theme, and the 2024 Met Gala was no exception. This year, for Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the model joins Thom Browne in The Garden of Time. Last night, Hadid wore an undeniably Browne look: an off-the-shoulder white corset dress with exaggerated hips, layered under a white silk moiré coat with black duchess satin trim and adorned with 3-D yellow roses worn around her hips. With intense attention to every detail, the complete look took more than 70 people over 13,500 hours to complete entirely by hand and will be preserved in Brownes' permanent archive following the Met Gala. It's always a privilege to see Gigi come to life, Browne says. She is a true talent who shines in everything she does. I wanted his look to embody the fragility and immense work that we see in Andrew. [Bolton]The exhibition flourishes on the carpet and in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Featuring thorn appliques, the yellow rose garden was artfully splashed across Hadid's look. The voluminous skirt of the outer layers alone took a team of 40 people more than 8,500 hours to embroider. The corset dress was also an impressive feat of craftsmanship; a team of 20 artisans spent 5,000 hours embroidering by hand 2.8 million micro bugle beads on the dress. During my last fitting, I was finally able to see the pieces in 3D and hold them in my arms, says Hadid. Vogue. A single rose on my outfit is a work of art in itself, and the amount of hours and work people put into this dress is simply incredible. It's an honor for me to be able to present this to them, and I always walk the carpet with that in mind. I am very proud of their work. Courtesy of Thom Browne Courtesy of Thom Browne Details of the Hadid dress Mimi Cuttrell Details of the Hadid dress Mimi Cuttrell Details of the Hadid dress Mimi Cuttrell Hadid's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, took inspiration from garden statues wrapped in plants. I work very visually, so Pinterest is the best tool for searching images to create the perfect look, she says. We focused on structured stone statues and columns in a garden with vines and floral details for the Gigi look, and I was very inspired by the references to ancient Italian gardens. I love how the light reflects beautiful yellow tones on the stone, which inspired the direction of yellow jewelry to accompany her look. Hadid first attended the Met Gala in 2015 for China: Through the Looking Glass, wearing a fire-engine red DVF dress. Since then, she continues to amaze us with her invigorating, fashion-forward looks that never sacrifice dress code for style. During her eight Mets, the shapeshifting model wore a large burgundy Versace puffer jacket, donned a bird-shaped suit from the Michael Kors collection and channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit in Prada.

