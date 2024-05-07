Cardi B closes the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a huge dress





Cardi B knows a thing or two about “Drip.” The Grammy-winning MC stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, dripping in the biggest dress we've ever seen. has THE Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She served Ursula totally The little Mermaid vibrates in her voluminous black dress which surrounded her on the carpet. She also wore a matching beehive-style headpiece to add height to her look and the most sumptuous green jewelry to match the greenery of the carpet backdrop. Her appearance at the event, which featured “The Garden of Time” dress code, marks her fifth appearance at fashion's biggest night. Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi's last Met Gala appearance took place in 2023, when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore four impressive outfits for her fourth outing at the event and her afterparty. Before last year's Met Gala, Cardi left her hotel in a bejeweled pink dress with a tulle headpiece. After that, she was seen with a silver wig and a big black headband, which she called her way of “representing the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time”, as the dress code of the event was “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty”. “. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala.

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty

Cardi's additional looks at the 2023 Met Gala included a bodycon pink and black houndstooth dress with gemstones and a spaghetti-strap newspaper dress which she slipped into for an after-party. Her first Met Gala was in 2018, when she chose to show off her baby bump by wearing a jeweled crown with spindles and a high-necked, long-sleeved dress and beaded gloves. The ensemble was from Moschino by Jeremy Scott, with whom she attended the event. See all of PEOPLE's star-studded Met Gala coverage in one place! Cardi B wears three looks at the 2023 Met Gala.

Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty, John Shearer/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

While Cardi wore several looks during her 2023 Met Gala appearance, she revealed in a 360 with Speedy interviewed earlier this year, she said she was “afraid” of negative comments throughout 2023. “I just feel like I'm getting lost with everything, you know, a lot of music commentators and everything and a lot of people just say, you know, she's afraid to release an album, she's afraid to drop music ” Cardi said. “Last year I barely gave up on music. It's like I'm afraid to do everything.” As Cardi explained, she was “scared to go live, I was scared to post a picture, I was scared to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they were going to do. say about me, and everything.” The musician has since released two new singles, including the track “Puntera” featuring Shakira, which she described as a “dream.”

