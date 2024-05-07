Capes, flowers and cuckoo skin: thanks to the men who opted for it at the Met Gala 2024





At every red carpet, of course green in the case of the 2024 Met Gala, comes a bunch of men in tuxedos. For some, the more traditional and classic, the better. After all, what does a leading man wear? A tuxedo ! And there's always a watch in play, and quite possibly a bow tie. And maybe, if they're feeling really chic, a white jacket paired with black pants. But not at the Met Gala. Luckily for us, last night's Costume Institute benefit with its The Garden of Time dress code in honor of the new exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, posed a sartorial challenge that many men were happy to take on. There was Challengers star Josh OConnor in a custom Loewe based on a womenswear look from Jonathan Anderson's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, the elongated slit tails of his tailcoat serving as a statement train. Also at Loewe is Dan Levy, whose classic black suit is transformed into beautifully intricate floral embroidery. Two other new takes on the classic black suit were Damiano David as Diesel and Eddie Redmayne as Steve O Smith. The transparency of their looks created a fun hide-and-seek effect that was equal parts romantic and sexy. There was also Troye Sivan in a custom Prada that was reminiscent of Miuccia Prada's fall 2008 menswear collection. This line was sober with a fetishistic side, a perfect example of Ms. Prada's penchant for subversion and for perverting the most classic clothes. Sivan's look consisted of a powder blue button-up worn under a sort of jockstrap in the same fabric and a black suit bib, although the real highlight was the back, which was open with the shirt held together by two suspender belts. Rauw Alejandro also offered a touch of skin with his Ludovic de Saint Sernin chainmail apron shirt. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Jeremy Pope have all committed to the coat-and-cape style. The first at Willy Chavarria, the second at Burberry and the last at Tanner Fletcher. Usher, whose coat doubled as a cape and train, wore a handful of red-dipped roses in addition to those that accented his jacket. Morgan Spector wore red silk-faille poppies on his Willy Chavarria jacket, while co-chair Bad Bunny held a bouquet of fabric flowers in his tailored Maison Margiela artisan look. Scroll down to see the best men's looks from the 2024 Met Gala. Dan Levy at Loewe.Taylor Hill/Getty Images

