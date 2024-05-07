All the best floral fashion from the 2024 Met Gala





Update: May 6, 2024, 10:43 p.m. EDT | Originally published: May 6, 2024, 8:25 p.m. EDT A wise fashion editor once said: “Flowers for spring? Innovative” and as of Monday night, it appears many attendees at the 2024 Met Gala have followed her sage advice. Tonight, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum seemed in full bloom, with distinguished guests like The bear star Ayo Edebiri, theater producer Jordan Roth and actor Demi Moore arrived on the event's red carpet in spectacular floral ensembles that would look at home in any garden. Learn more: How to get invited to the Met Gala? An industry insider speaks out The new crop of bouquet-inspired styles came in response to the annual gala's theme, “The Garden of Time,” itself inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion.” Although the event takes its title from JG Ballard's 1962 dystopian tale of the same name, many guests chose to embrace the exhibition's themes of nature and particularly flowers when was all about getting up for the evening, which made for some truly spectacular looks. . Singer and actress Cynthia Ervio took flower power literally when she showed up on the red carpet in a Thom Browne skirt suit covered in garden ephemera like pink rose petals and replicas butterflies, praying mantises and ladybugs. Meanwhile, model Gigi Hadid channeled old Hollywood in a white and black Thom Browne dress with a beaded corset and a dramatic train adorned with soft yellow roses, which she paired with a bright red lip. And couple Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall defended their flowers with two very different versions of the flowers; Spector showed up in a poppy red Willy Chavarria double-breasted blazer with large flowers on its lapel, proving that menswear shouldn't be left out of the floral conversation, while Hall wore a delicate lavender Danielle dress Frankel, embellished with embroidery reminiscent of pressed clothing. flowers. Below, we've rounded up the freshest floral looks from the 2024 Met Gala. Gigi Hadid as Thom Browne Gigi Hadid Kevin MazurMG24/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Morgan Spector as Willy Chavarria and Rebecca Hall as Danielle Frankel Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall Aliah AndersonGetty Images Demi Moore in Harris Reed Demi Moore John ShearerWireImage/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri in personalized Loewe Ayo Edebiri Aliah AndersonGetty Images Jordan Roth in Valentino Jordan Roth Cindy OrdMG24/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Anna Wintour in Loewe Anna Wintour John ShearerWireImage/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu Sydney Sweeney Theo WargoGA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Nicki Minaj in Marni Nicki Minaj Theo WargoGA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini in Michael Kors Kelsea Ballerini Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Amelia Gray in Undercover Amelia Gray Hamlin Kevin MazurMG24/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue Demi Lovato in Prabal Gurung Demi Lovato Jamie McCarthyGetty Images Greta Lee in Loewe Greta Lee Lexie MorelandWWD/Getty Images

