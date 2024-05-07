All the best floral fashion from the 2024 Met Gala

Update: | Originally published:
The new crop of bouquet-inspired styles came in response to the annual gala's theme, “The Garden of Time,” itself inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion.” Although the event takes its title from JG Ballard's 1962 dystopian tale of the same name, many guests chose to embrace the exhibition's themes of nature and particularly flowers when was all about getting up for the evening, which made for some truly spectacular looks. .
Singer and actress Cynthia Ervio took flower power literally when she showed up on the red carpet in a Thom Browne skirt suit covered in garden ephemera like pink rose petals and replicas butterflies, praying mantises and ladybugs. Meanwhile, model Gigi Hadid channeled old Hollywood in a white and black Thom Browne dress with a beaded corset and a dramatic train adorned with soft yellow roses, which she paired with a bright red lip. And couple Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall defended their flowers with two very different versions of the flowers; Spector showed up in a poppy red Willy Chavarria double-breasted blazer with large flowers on its lapel, proving that menswear shouldn't be left out of the floral conversation, while Hall wore a delicate lavender Danielle dress Frankel, embellished with embroidery reminiscent of pressed clothing. flowers.
Below, we've rounded up the freshest floral looks from the 2024 Met Gala.