Lily Gladstone's 2024 Met Gala Dress Has a Poignant Story





Lily Gladstone continues to break barriers on whether she will become the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar (thanks to her compelling performance in Martin Scorseses Flower Moon Killers), or highlight indigenous fashion on the red carpet. At tonight's 2024 Met Gala, Gladstone continued her thoughtful approach to dressing this time around, choosing an intentional look created by Gabriela Hearst and Kiowa jeweler Keri Ataumbi. I am so in love with the Met and being a part of its history is truly moving, Gladstone said. Vogue. The process of creating Gladstone's striking outfit began a few months ago. Her corseted black dress and large organza cape were both entirely embroidered with recycled silver stars; Ataumbi, a renowned jeweler based in Santa Fe, handcrafted each star, then arranged them in the shape of nine different constellations on the garment. I like the combination of sleeping beauty and the garden of time [themes], articulating through a blanket of stars, Gladstone explains. Since time immemorial, the Kiowa, Blackfoot and other Plains peoples have said that we come from the stars and that is where we return to our ancestors. It is a tapestry of time, under the veil of night. The design concept grew out of early conversations between Hearst and Ataumbi. Growing up, Ataumbi had strong ties to the Great Plains and its starscapes, and the jeweler was intrigued by the idea of ​​applying such imagery to Hearst's elegant design. Our ancestors are in the constellations, we are star people, says Ataumbi. Mapping nine different constellations on a piece of clothing was no easy feat. “The idea was to have the constellations seen from the Great Plains,” explains Hearst. “To do this, they obtained an image of the Great Plains sky during the summer solstice in June of last year. The workshop then blew up the image and printed it and arranged it on a form that Ataumbi used to trace and embroider the constellations (the Pleiades, for example, are at the neckline of the cape, as a personalized closure.) When people look at the stars, they often do so think of the constellations from the Western perspective, Ataumbi says. [to represent] how the original people looked at the stars.

