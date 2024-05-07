Did menswear win the 2024 Met Gala? The best dressed men on the red carpet









CNN

—

At the Met Gala on Monday evening, among the floral dresses (Gigi Hadid, Jordan Roth), the nude dresses (Emily Ratajkowski, JLo) and the wet T-shirts (Doja Cat), a discreet champion stood up across the world. ranks. The humble costume, often underestimated and overlooked, has been endlessly reimagined this year. Nods to the event's dress code, JG Ballard's 1962 short story The Garden of Time, came in all forms. For Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Nicholas Galitzine, who wore Burberry and Fendi respectively, embroidered flowers slipped into the corners of the jacket, discreetly sewn in matching thread. There were flowers made into bow ties, as was the case for actors Jeremy Strong and Jonathan Bailey. Strong's custom all-white Loro Piana suit featured a subtle white flower supporting his high collar; while Baileys' hand-painted purple, white and gold peony (in metal, for someone with extreme hay fever, he told Vogue) was courtesy of Loewe. And there was a lot of Loewe. Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh OConnor were both spotted in the label that was the film's official outfitter and a Met Gala sponsor, sporting the brand's distinctive quirky charm. Faist was tied with a crocheted turnip brooch, a nod not only to the horticultural theme of the event, but also to fashion's appetite for fresh vegetables in general; while OConnor paired his elongated tuxedo with a lovely pair of chintz clogs. Comedian Dan Levy's floral two-piece was another Loewe creation, as was Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan's fuzzy take on the mourning suit. A crowd of male guests also reminded us of the masculine power of flowers. Usher's dark and brooding ensemble, designed by Sen McGirr for Alexander McQueen, included a wraparound cape and a dramatic bleeding rose (which Usher took full advantage of for the camera). Model Wisdom Kaye looked like a phoenix risen from the ashes in her romantic Robert Wun suit and overcoat, complete with sharp pleats and a singed pink bodice. Met Gala host Bad Bunny was one of the first to arrive on the carpet in a custom Maison Margiela ensemble featuring sunglasses, leather gloves and a blackened bouquet made from the same fabric as his suit . Coleman Domingo also finished off his puffy Willy Chavarria costume with black-rimmed eyes and a drooping bouquet of nostalgic white lilies. But the flowers were just one way to interpret Ballard’s story. Set in a Palladian villa of aristocrats, a handful of participants chose to focus on the idea of ​​dressing at court. Barry Keoghan's antiquated velvet Burberry suit, complete with satin tie and top hat, featured not one, but three watches: two on his wrist and one in his pocket, the latter made in the 1930s. Jeff Goldblum and his stylist Andrew Vottero also took direct inspiration from Ballard's protagonist, Count Axel. (Vottero) knew the story and designed this thing with Prada, Goldblum told Vogue host Emma Chamberlain. The actor arrived in what looked like a sumptuous opera outfit, holding white gloves in one hand, wearing a white scarf, tie, boxy overcoat and a dazzling constellation of Tiffany brooches. As always, a few stars miss or completely dodge the theme, and menswear this year was no exception. Actor Taika Waititi has made the case for a head-to-toe, all-leather costume, while Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne may have just debuted the first-ever nude costume in a matching outfit with his wife. But one thing is certain, after last night, sewing will never be the same again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/07/style/best-dressed-men-met-gala-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos