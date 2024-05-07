Kendall Jenner wears a vintage dress with bold cutouts at the 2024 Met Gala





Kendall Jenner is ready for her Met Gala close-up. The model made a remarkable arrival this evening on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. To honor this year's Garden of Time dress code, Jenner stepped back in time in an outfit from Alexander McQueens Givenchy's 1999 couture collection. Related Stories She wore an elegant black dress made from a light, glittery and slightly transparent fabric. It featured V-shaped mesh panels at the hips, center and back, as well as a shimmering gold spiked collar lining the plunging neckline. Each shoulder was adorned with a row of waist-length gold fringe, which bounced as Jenner walked up the stairs. To accessorize, she completed the outfit with a range of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Jenner confirmed in a red carpet interview that she was the first person to don the archive Givenchy dress. I am so, so incredibly honored to wear it. I'm the first human to wear it, she said. This could be seen on a mannequin. While it is true that the original piece debuted on a mannequin and not a live model, some fashion enthusiasts on Twitter dug up a 1999 Flaunt photo shoot in which Winona Ryder appears to be wearing the same dress. It is currently unclear whether Jenner was misinformed or whether Ryder was wearing a replica of the piece. Getty Images Getty Images Tonight marks the Jenners' 10th appearance at the annual Met Gala. She was last there in 2023, when she honored the Karl Lagerfeld tribute theme in a Marc Jacobs bodysuit dripping with black sequins. The unique piece featured floor-grazing sleeves lined with quilted ivory fabric, as well as a bedazzled point collar. John Shearer//Getty Images This year's dress code is The Garden of Time, a concept inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Essentially, the theme examines the intrinsic connection between time and natural beauty, leaving the door wide open for attendees to interpret the dress code as they wish. The Garden of Time also complements the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will feature approximately 250 objects spanning four centuries from the institute's extensive collection, all visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor. for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion, according to a . The exhibition will also showcase a number of modern technologies, from cutting-edge tools, artificial intelligence and computer-generated imagery to traditional formats of x-ray, video animation, light projection and soundscapes. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

