Zendaya Wears Surprise Third Met Gala Dress With Low Neckline





Zendaya debuted two looks on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, but that wasn't the end of her outfit changes. At the event, Zendaya donned a third dress: a sleeveless embellished column dress with a very low-cut neckline. The room, Entertainment tonight reports, is personalized Celia Kritharioti. Zendaya wore her hair up and kept her makeup more subdued.

On the red carpet, the actress sported two John Galliano looks. She made her entrance in a dramatic peacock-inspired dress from Maison Margiela, under which she wore a corset. She later closed the red carpet wearing a huge vintage black Givenchy dress from the house's spring/summer 1996 season designed by Galliano. She adhered to The Garden of Time dress code by adding a decadent floral headpiece by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen's spring 2007 collection.

Zendaya also wore archival John Galliano to the pre-Met gala dinner, opting for a white dress with sheer detailing and pink butterfly embellishments.

Zendaya and her creative director Law Roach's choice to have her wear almost exclusively John Galliano is likely a nod to reports that the Met Museum originally was going to do an exhibition about him, but changed it due to recent controversies surrounding the designer. Zendaya and Roach have been working together for years and are just now making headlines on the Challengers press tour, where Zendaya wore tennis-themed looks around the world. She spoke about Roach's role on her team to ELLE over the summer, saying: "He's involved in every fashion deal, everything I do. If I have the opportunity for him to come with me, he will always be there. He's always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role because it's so much more than just clothes on a red carpet."

