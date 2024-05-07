CCS Fashion Design Program Presents Its Fourth Annual Fashion Show

The 2024 show marks the first cohort of students combining clothing and accessories design following the department's recent expansion in 2022.

On Saturday May 4, 2024, CCS presented its fourth edition of The show, a fashion show presenting the collections of 23 students enrolled in the Fashion Design program. The 2024 Show took place at the Cadieux Stage (4925 chemin Cadieux) at 7 p.m.

With over 200 attendees, notable guests include Natelle BaddeleyCalères; Alvise BulloBottega Veneta; Christian BatmanVogue, W Magazine; Diana CostescuTapestry ; I am EwyCarhartt; Jen GuarinoISAIQUE; Simon And Natalie KayiwaHermes; Olya Kuryshchuk, 1 attic; Barbara MayB. May bags; Mallory MotoulleSelect templates; Filep MotwaryVogue Greece; Ann Marie MountfordCalères; Baron OsunaLouis Vuitton; Tracy ReeseHope of Flowers by Tracy Reese; Youwie RoesInsights into talent; Janelle SessomsFashionista; Antoinette StricklandTapestry ; Tori SudanTori Soudan Designs; Gretchen, Marc, And Molly ValadeCarhartt; Millie From VallettaLouis Vuitton; Calvin WilsonNew York establishment.

The show capsule collections presented by senior students Gabriel Armelin, Clay Barckholtz, Miles Barron, Ana Bosnjakowski, Andreas Caballero, Cierra Headings, Defne Kanberoglu, Avis Kerns, David Rodriguez, Maureen Rossman, Mamie Scholl and Jannah Turneras well as second year students Izzy Abohasira, Mar Bissada, Max Honeycutt, Falina Jimerson, Ryan Putnam, Veronica Wardowski and Emma Wisler. Guest designers included Bella TaylorInterdisciplinary student in art and design; Sarah Tombelli, performing arts student; international student Edgar Saribekyan; and first year fashion design student Quade Feller.

I am continually inspired by how students bring their design concepts to life each year, said Aki Choklat, Linda Dresner has a professorship in fashion design. At CCS, we are grateful for the opportunity to equip students with the education and resources they need to build such unique concepts and present them to a global audience at such a crucial time in their development.

Drawing on concepts as simple as water, sleep, and fruit, to concepts as abstract as spontaneous acts of nature and liminal spaces, each student collection draws inspiration from their experiences of unique lives and motivations behind their work.

The College for Creative Studies' fashion accessory design program, considered the largest and best-equipped fashion accessory design department in the United States, was established in 2015 under the leadership of renowned designer Aki Choklat shoes.

The program, until 2022, focused on the design of fashion accessories such as shoes, handbags and small leather goods. With the addition of the Antwerp designer King Pador as an associate professor and full-time faculty member in the College's fashion department, CCS was able to fully expand its curriculum to include clothing design. This show is the first to fully integrate the design of accessories and clothing.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2024 SHOW

Running at full speed without a factory shine

A capsule collection designed by a senior student Clay Barkholtz, Running at full speed without a factory shine sums up the ecosystem of Detroit as The Motor City. The center of this collection is inspired by car crashes, juxtaposing perfection and spontaneity. The relationship between mechanical designs and spontaneous acts of nature shines through Barckholtz's design process, incorporating vinyl, chrome and patent leather into the collection. Nods to car crashes are evident throughout the collection, with reflective materials giving a deer-in-the-headlights effect, and many garments and accessories appearing crushed or dented.

Offset lines

Senior student Mamie Scholls capsule collection Offset lines is a think-piece collection questioning whether or not women should sacrifice style for functionality; And the answer is no.

During World War II, the drastic change in dynamics between women and the workforce inspired Scholls to examine women welders, machinists, riveters, pilots and more. At work, women wore men's uniforms due to the lack or complete absence of female participation in these respective industries. There was a need for practicality in their wardrobe, and Offset lines responds to this request. At the same time, Scholl approaches design from the perspective of offering women accessories that enhance the relationship between their femininity and their aspirations without compromising aesthetics.

Is his name Billy?

Senior student David Rodriguez The capsule collection began with her self-exploration of her approach to love and romance in relationships. Mainly focused on women's fashion until his final year, Is his name Billy? proved to be a deeply personal collection for Rodriguez. Inspired by Swiss artist Karlheinz Weinberger's book of photographs Swiss Rebels, the nods to mid-20th century American idols are clear in Rodriguez's design choices. A collection based on actors and musicians of the 1950s and 1960s would be incomplete without a bit of the Wild West, which Rodriguez leans into through silhouettes, incorporating pom-poms and sheer cutouts. Rooted in our innate desire to be desired, chased and sexually desired, his collection is a fresh take on the Western craze of the fashion world.

I miss my own garden

Second year student Ryan Putnams The capsule collection plays on 1980s Midwestern nostalgia. Putnams' designs follow the story of a Midwest traveler without a suitcase, trying to carry his entire wardrobe on his back. By mixing handmade clothing with recycled materials, Putnam fuses the garments together, evoking the all-too-familiar feeling of bundling up in layer after layer during the frigid winter months. The bright yellow fedoras stand out from the collection's mostly neutral tones, editorializing typical Midwestern attire.

LINK

Second year student Bissada Sea The capsule collection explores the concept of immortality. For this collection, Bissada was particularly drawn to cryonics, a Greek term for low-temperature freezing and storage of human remains in hopes of future resurrection. Bissada's first three looks from the collection reference doctors, with nods to the dark and foreboding nature of medical experts' wardrobes throughout history. The final look depicts a young girl brought back to life. Bissada's combination of dark, slippery, and smooth materials mimics a grim, sterile medical work environment.

TOWANDA

TOWANDA honors the women of 1960s motorcycle clubs. Sophomore Véronique Wardowski shifts the usual focus from the men in these clubs to the women, honoring them for their significant contributions that have often gone unrecognized. A collection intended to center female strength and empowerment, Wardowski's carefully sculpted garments mimic the bulging muscles of arms and legs. Viewers can easily see his interpretation of motorcycle culture with the use of leather, incorporating silhouettes of traditional clothing worn by bikers, with silver belts, pouches and accessories as adornments.