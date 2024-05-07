Kendall Jenner Changed into Two White Dresses for the 2024 Met Gala After-Party





Kendall Jenner walked the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art last night in a dazzling black and gold dress from Alexander McQueens Givenchy's 1999 couture collection. The room oozed 1920s girl energy. But once the ceremony was over, the dinner was over, and the Costume Institute's latest exhibit was revealed, the model ditched her little black dress for a white dress, or rather two mini dresses different whites, to participate in the after-parties. The 818 founder first changed into an ethereal mini dress with a sculpted corset bodice that looked like two angel wings coming together, and an asymmetrical skirt that flowed like a dream when she walked. The design is from the Givenchy by Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1997 collection, and Jenner simply paired it with strappy white sandals for her evening out. Gotham//Getty Images Am I dreaming or am I [I] are you wearing this dress? she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the look on her Instagram Story. She also shared various selfies in a dress. Evan Agostini/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images//Getty Images But shortly after trying on the nifty piece, Jenner ditched it and changed into a flirty lace mini dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The stunning dress was a sheer, frilly piece in a floral lace design with long sleeves and a scalloped trim. Underneath, she wore a silky champagne-colored corset with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tight mini skirt. Jenner finished the look with her same strappy sandals and a white micro handbag. She had her hair down in soft waves and wore pink makeup. The model was spotted partying with her ex Bad Bunny in a lace look, after arriving at Emily Ratajkowski's Met Gala after-party with Clase Azul held in the Financial District . Jenner joined Bunny at her VIP table at the party, and the two were seen chatting and laughing together all night long, sparking speculation that they might be back together. Rosa Sanchez is the news editor at Harper's Bazaar, where she works on entertainment, fashion and culture news. Previously, she was managing editor at ABC News and, before that, managing editor of celebrity news at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

