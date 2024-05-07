Tyla's Met Gala 2024 'sand dress' is cut off at the bottom





Wearing a sand dress was never going to be easy for Tyla, but she committed to doing it for the 2024 Met Gala. The “Water” singer, 22, wore the custom Balmain piece on the red carpet, and even though it had to be climbed the steps of the Met because she could barely move in the dress, she loved this look. “I love the outfit and how everything turned out,” Tyla said. Vogue on the red carpet in her “out of the box” dress, made by Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, and his team. Tyla at the 2024 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

However, the sculptural dress wasn't really functional beyond the photo moment on the carpet, and that meant something was going to have to change once Tyla entered for the party. Although we can only imagine how many hours went into creating the dress, a plaster cast and organza train covered entirely in three shades of sand mixed with crystal studs, Rousteing cut all the lower half when the couple entered. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Yes, you read that right, he transformed her dress into a mini by cutting it with a pair of scissors given to him by Instagram fashion pro Eva Chen. Rousteing shared behind-the-scenes video of the moment on Instagram (which also revealed that Tyla went barefoot once inside the Met Museum), carefully clipping her legs while she was still wearing the dress. Many onlookers were left speechless and applauding when Tyla's “second” (unofficial) look for the evening was revealed. Eva Chen Instagram.

Eva Chen/Instagram

Earlier in the night, Rousteing said Vogue that the inspiration for Tyla's Met Gala dress was a “desire to redefine boundaries and transform an ephemeral material into an everlasting masterpiece”“. He added: “The idea of ​​sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I couldn't be happier with the end result. »

