The best vintage and vintage-inspired fashion from the 2024 Met Gala





Getty Images Zendaya in vintage-inspired Dior by Margiela Marleen Moses // Getty Images For her big Met Gala return, Zendaya wore a creation by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, which was a floral masterpiece inspired by her time at Dior, specifically a dress from the Spring/Summer 1999 couture collection. Pierre VAUTHEY // Getty Images Zendaya in vintage Givenchy and McQueen John Shearer // Getty Images The actress then donned a black dress from the Galliano era at Givenchy. She paired the Spring/Summer 1996 couture dress with a floral-adorned Philip Treacy headpiece from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2006 collection. Michael Dufour // Getty Images Kendall Jenner in vintage Givenchy Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images Kendall Jenner also searched the Givenchy archives. The model chose this Alexander McQueen Givenchy dress from 1999, a dress that was seen on the runway on a model, meaning Jenner was the first person to wear this dress. WWD // Getty Images Iris Law in vintage Versace He was expelled // Getty Images Iris Law wore a stunning dress from Versace's Fall/Winter 2002 collection that featured an asymmetrical neckline and sheer colored panels. Courtesy of Versace Brie Larson in vintage-inspired Prada John Shearer // Getty Images Brie Larson wore a custom Prada dress, inspired by a vintage design from the house. A 2007 dress influenced the model's sunset colors, while the sheer hoop skirt and sequin details were added to embrace the theme of the passage of time. Chris Moore/Parade // Getty Images Nicole Kidman in vintage-inspired Balenciaga Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Nicole Kidman wore a replica of a 1951 Balenciaga dress, which featured a beautiful black ruffled skirt with a white silk overlay and elbow-length gloves. Bill Brandt // Getty Images Lana Del Rey in vintage-inspired Alexander McQueen Taylor Hill // Getty Images Lana Del Rey wore a Sean McGirr design for Alexander McQueen, inspired by the house's archives, in particular a dress from the fall/winter 2006 collection. Michael Dufour // Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace Gotham // Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski went a little sheer in her archive dress, from Versace's Atelier 2001 collection. Victor Virgil // Getty Images Ambika Mod in vintage-inspired Charles James by Loewe He was expelled // Getty Images Ambika Mod, who attended her first ever Met Gala, wore a Loewe design, which featured a 3D print of Charles James' 1951 Petal dress. Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

