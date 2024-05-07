Connect with us

Fashion

The best vintage and vintage-inspired fashion from the 2024 Met Gala

with gala 2024

Getty Images

Zendaya in vintage-inspired Dior by Margiela

Marleen Moses//Getty Images

For her big Met Gala return, Zendaya wore a creation by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, which was a floral masterpiece inspired by her time at Dior, specifically a dress from the Spring/Summer 1999 couture collection.

Christian Dior haute couture show spring summer 1999
Pierre VAUTHEY//Getty Images

Zendaya in vintage Givenchy and McQueen

John Shearer//Getty Images

The actress then donned a black dress from the Galliano era at Givenchy. She paired the Spring/Summer 1996 couture dress with a floral-adorned Philip Treacy headpiece from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2006 collection.

Alexander McQueen
Michael Dufour//Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in vintage Givenchy

Kendall Jenner
Jamie McCarthy//Getty Images

Kendall Jenner also searched the Givenchy archives. The model chose this Alexander McQueen Givenchy dress from 1999, a dress that was seen on the runway on a model, meaning Jenner was the first person to wear this dress.

Givenchy
WWD//Getty Images

Iris Law in vintage Versace

law of the iris
He was expelled//Getty Images

Iris Law wore a stunning dress from Versace's Fall/Winter 2002 collection that featured an asymmetrical neckline and sheer colored panels.

Versace
Courtesy of Versace

Brie Larson in vintage-inspired Prada

brie larson
John Shearer//Getty Images

Brie Larson wore a custom Prada dress, inspired by a vintage design from the house. A 2007 dress influenced the model's sunset colors, while the sheer hoop skirt and sequin details were added to embrace the theme of the passage of time.

prada
Chris Moore/Parade//Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in vintage-inspired Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman
Gilbert Flores//Getty Images

Nicole Kidman wore a replica of a 1951 Balenciaga dress, which featured a beautiful black ruffled skirt with a white silk overlay and elbow-length gloves.

balenciaga
Bill Brandt//Getty Images

Lana Del Rey in vintage-inspired Alexander McQueen

Lana Del Rey
Taylor Hill//Getty Images

Lana Del Rey wore a Sean McGirr design for Alexander McQueen, inspired by the house's archives, in particular a dress from the fall/winter 2006 collection.

Alexander McQueen
Michael Dufour//Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in vintage Versace

Emily Ratajkowski
Gotham//Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski went a little sheer in her archive dress, from Versace's Atelier 2001 collection.

versace fashion show fall-winter 2001 2002 paris haute couture fashion week
Victor Virgil//Getty Images

Ambika Mod in vintage-inspired Charles James by Loewe

mod ambika
He was expelled//Getty Images

Ambika Mod, who attended her first ever Met Gala, wore a Loewe design, which featured a 3D print of Charles James' 1951 Petal dress.

petal evening dress
Chicago History Museum//Getty Images

