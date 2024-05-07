Lauren Séchez wears a broken glass Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2024 Met Gala





When Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim first sent Lauren Snchez sketches of potential 2024 Met Gala dresses, many of them looked like we'd expect. could expect Sanchez to carry. If you saw them, you would say: Oh, it's very Lauren, extremely sexy, low cut, Schez confessed to me a few days before the event. I say, no, I think I'll try something different. And on May 6, she did just that as she walked up the stairs in a black velvet strapless dress with a sweet sweetheart neckline and mosaic beading and mirrored appliques that looked like a stained glass rose broken. (As if a Tiffany lamp was transformed into a dress and given it a touch of film noir.) The broken glass disappears and reveals the black velvet reaching up to her very small waist, which is a stunning silhouette, Garcia says. Vogue of their design. The dress is a custom version of Oscar de la Renta's Art Nouveau Fall 2024 collection, which is inspired by Louis Comfort Tiffany's iconic glassware. (The often overused word iconic It's fitting here: At a time when European artists were considered the dominant cultural force, Tiffany became one of the first Americans to gain acclaim abroad as one of three jewelers represented at the Louvre Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.) I felt it. was extremely unique and had a feeling of femininity, she said. Schez also thought it had something else important: meaning. In my head, it's definitely a metaphor for life because it's kind of about all the broken pieces of life and putting those pieces back together again,” she says. It's not just a dress. It truly is a work of art. Will Snchez's 2024 Met Gala dress influence her fashion in the future? She does not rule it out. I think my personal style is constantly evolving. I was a journalist for a long time, so it was the costumes. Then I did a morning show and you dressed a little differently. I always had to dress for the role I was playing, she says. Now I'm having fun. (Especially at the Oscar de la Renta atelier, which she says is like a little girl in a candy store.)

