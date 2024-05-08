Cardi B's 2024 Met Gala Dress Used 10,000 Feet of Tulle





After stepping out at last year's Met Gala in not one but four distinct outfits, Cardi B managed to up the ante with a 2024 Met Gala dress that literally took over the entire staircase. For the annual fashion event, the Punteria rapper made an entrance in a gothic black tulle gown with a voluminous skirt that engulfed the gala's iconic steps, thanks to nearly 10,000 feet of delicate organza. The custom strapless design, created by Chinese brand Windowsen, brought the drama with a massive winged neckline and the most extreme mermaid cut, flaring into yards of fabric that required its own band to carry around the venue. Cardi B posed on the red (or rather green and white) carpet at the Met Gala, showcasing the dress's structured bodice and a flared skirt fitted to the thigh and cascading dramatically. The dress had an inner and outer layer, according to designer Sensen Lii, and included tufts of organza ruffles to give it extra dimension. Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with WWD About the inspiration for the dresses, Lii said the black color of the dress was meant to represent fertile black soil, a nod to the Garden of Time event dress code. The pattern is floral, reminiscent of trees, flowers and soil in a garden, he told the publication. The star thoughtfully accented her custom Met Gala gown with pops of emerald to seemingly represent new plant life. Cardi B also wore a glamorous ensemble with diamond and emerald chandelier earrings, a matching necklace, emerald rings and a bedazzled cuff on her wrist. Her bright green nails tied into the color palette. Getty Images

The pop star went glam with her beauty, wrapping her black extensions in a beehive-inspired hairstyle that extended all the way to her back and adding a pop of green to her smoky eyeshadow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/cardi-b-2024-met-gala-8644403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos