The overlap between sports and fashion is currently spectacularly strong in popular culture. Last year, the two worlds collided in everything from sponsorship deals and special product lines to red carpet turns and tunnel walking moments, not to mention Taylor Swift's tango with the NFL and the animated premiere of Luca Guadagninos. Challengersequipped by a certain Jonathan Anderson.

The other examples are countless: the WNBA's number one pick, Caitlin Clark, wore Pradato much fanfare when she was picked by the Indiana Fever in April. (It was the first time a luxury fashion brand dressed a basketball player, male or female, during a draft.) LeBron James starred in Pharrell Williams' first campaign for Louis Vuitton menswear. Taylor Fritz, the best American tennis player on the tour today, recently switched his title sponsor from sportswear giant Nike to the more avant-garde boss. And speaking of Nike, Bode, the darling of the American fashion industry, is a recent collaborator. LVMH is a premium partner of the Paris Olympics this summer. And this little list only scratches the surface. SO much more.

However, sport and fashion have long since found common groundVogueand at the Met Gala, especially. Athletes such as Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe, Lewis Hamilton, Russell Westbrooke and many others have often attended the event over the years.

So, which players, players and other athletes will be walking the Met Gala carpet in 2024?

Odell Beckham Jr. stands out in a boxy, double-breasted suit jacket with floral and filigree embroidery. Hamilton, who just raced in Miami on Sunday, wore custom Burberry by Daniel Lee. Serena Williams wore gold Balenciaga with an extraordinary matching hairpiece. Her sister, Venus, wore mirror-sequined Marc Jacobs. Nelly Korda, the world's number one golfer, wore a pretty dress embroidered with poppies. Angel Reese wore the custom 16Arlington in pale seafoam. Dwyane Wade sported Versace and Cartier. And there were many others. For our full list of athletes at the 2024 Met Gala, see below.