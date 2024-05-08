Lady Zandra Rhodes Pauline Saint-Denis

Kent State University School of Fashion inducted British fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes into its 35th Hall of Fame during Fashion Week 2024. Rhodes joins an esteemed list of previous inductees, which includes renowned names such as Omar Salam, Kenneth Cole, Estee Lauder, Oscar de la Renta, Dana Buchman, Leonardo Ferragamo and Josie Natori.

It was an event-packed week at the KSU School of Fashion, including the annual student fashion show and talks from industry experts on the future of fashion. Celebrity fashion designer Anna Sui was also in attendance as a special guest to support her longtime friend, Zandra Rhodes. I had the honor of speaking at KSU's Fashion Merchandising Symposium, and our group also had the opportunity to visit the Korean Couture: Generations of Revolution exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art. I had the chance to ride with Dame Zandra Rhodes and Anna Sui, and I took this opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview. During the in-car interview, we discussed the changing landscape of the fashion industry and their aspirations for a lasting legacy, and even touched on the fascinating topic of celebrity influence in the world of fashion.

The two longtime friends met in 1974 at Zandra Rhodes' first fashion show at New York Circle at the Square Theater. Sui recalled her first experience attending a fashion show with Stephen Mizell, Rhodes's. The event was held downstairs, accessible via an escalator, and when they arrived they were surprised to see Diana Vreeland, Bill Blass, Jay Lane and other New York designers. Models on the show included Pat Cleveland and Donna Jordan, and there was a rumor that Bianca (Jagger) would also model for Rhodes. At the time, show tickets were available for purchase, and Sui and Mizell were excited to attend. After the show, Sui introduced herself to Rhodes and invited her to her own fashion show. From that day on, whenever Sui visited London, she would stop at the Rhodes Fashion and Textile Museum and ask for it.

Anna Sui Pauline Saint-Denis

Chan: Zandra, have you ever been unexpectedly inspired by something or someone for your designs? Something you could surprise your fans with?

Rhodes: It's an interesting prospect. Inspiration can come from unexpected sources. For example, I once received a bouquet of lilies in Japan, which inspired me to draw them. I keep my mind open to different things for inspiration. Sometimes meeting new people can lead to amazing experiences you didn't expect. Traveling has been good for me because you never know what surprises might come your way. Being open and receptive to anything that might spark your creativity is essential as a designer.

Chan: Have you ever had a fashion faux pas moment? If so, how did you handle it?

Rhodes: It's easy to go wrong with your outfit when you're a freshman. You may think you're going to a formal event and dress up, only to find it casual. This can make you feel out of place. However, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed. He respects the people and the occasion you are attending, whether it is a ball or a dinner. I always remember the story of a friend who organized a dinner for eight people in the countryside. Two of the guests arrived in full evening dress. They said, “Well, we just wanted to get dressed.” »

As we began a lively conversation, I took the opportunity to bring up one of my favorite topics: the role of celebrities in setting fashion trends. I was curious to learn more about their impact on the fashion industry and how their style choices influence people's preferences. This fascinating discussion shed light on the complex relationship between celebrity culture and the fashion world.

Sui's response reiterated how celebrities have always been trailblazers in one form or another. It's fascinating to see how their choices can influence the direction of fashion. It’s a symbiotic relationship where fashion designers can take inspiration from celebrities and vice versa.

“We dress iconic young celebrities famous among teens and Gen Z. Olivia Rodrigo and Zendaya wore our clothes recently. Suki Waterhouse wore our clothes in her new video. Additionally, Ariana Grande was also seen wearing our clothes. C “It's exciting for us, and I feel like my career has come full circle once again. We're grateful for these exciting opportunities,” Sui said.

Rhodes shared an exciting story about one of the first major celebrities she ever dressed, Zsa Zsa Gabor. Rhodes was to design and dress Gabor while filming in London. However, celebrities can be very demanding, and Gabor is no exception. “Zsa Zsa would find things wrong with the dress, like it didn't fit her perfectly in the bust and other places. I was shaking all over,” Rhodes said.

Years later, when Rhodes met Gabor at a fancy lunch in Hollywood, she asked if Gabor had given the dresses away after she finished filming. Gabor replied, “Oh no, honey, they were so adorable I kept them.” Rhodes couldn't believe it, considering what Gabor had done to him. “She made my assistant cry. It was a lot of work,” Rhodes recalls.

Chan: Fashion-wise, who is your favorite celebrity today?

Rhodes: In this business, if customers feel good in what they wear and look great, that's an exceptional achievement. For example, I designed Barbra Streisand's flowing chiffon kaftan outfit for her performance in Hyde Park, London, just before the pandemic hit. It was both a challenging and exciting experience for me. My approach is to ask my clients how they want to move and design the dress accordingly so it looks great even when they extend their arms. It's always a pleasure to see a celebrity choose to wear my creations. Their influence can amplify the reach of my creations and introduce them to a wider audience. It’s a beautiful validation of the artistic and artisanal know-how that goes into each piece.

Chan: Since we were going to the art museum, do you have a favorite artist?

Rhodes: I would like a David Hockney painting to hang in my house.

Follow: I love British Pre-Raphaelite painters and recently attended a 400 piece exhibition curated by my friend in Forli, Italy. Among them, the works of John William Waterhouse are my favorites.

Chan: What legacy would you like to leave in the fashion world and what impact do you hope to have?

Rhodes: The prints that brighten up their lives and influence the shape of dresses are true works of art. As a print designer, I am constantly inspired by the magic that prints can add to fabric. It's a beautiful thing that will remain timeless and bring joy for years to come. Moreover, it will remain a work of art.

Follow: People often comment on my clothes and designs and mention the sense of humor that goes with them. My designs tend to make people smile and they enjoy wearing them. It's the biggest compliment when someone tells me they still have my dress from years ago and continue to wear it. This means that the piece holds a special place in their hearts.

I wish my car ride with two of the biggest fashion designers of our time, Zandra Rhodes and Anna Sui, had been much longer. Despite its short length, the conversation was lively and inspiring, giving us insight into the creative processes and aspirations of these two visionaries. The interview focused on fashion and highlighted the complex relationship between inspiration, creativity, celebrity influence and visionary design. Their honest and humorous responses were a joy to hear, and it was admirable to witness their strong friendship and mutual support. They provided an insightful look into the multi-faceted world of fashion, reminding us that fashion is not just about clothes but a way to inspire and shape the world around us.

The trip by car. Zandra Rhodes, Angela Chan, Anna Sui Pauline Saint-Denis

