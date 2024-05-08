These Santoni heels are a sculptural marvel





Santoni's gravity-defying pumps are defined by their architectural rigor: the near-impossible tilt of its sculpted heel gives the impression that the wearer is in constant forward motion, while a V-shaped silhouette – tapering into A knife tip to the toe – is designed to sculpt and elongate the ankle. Held in place by the finest of straps – the buckle delicately engraved with the “Santoni” emblem – they are nevertheless designed with the same ergonomic precision on which the Italian shoemaker is built. Founded in 1975 by Andrea and Rosa Santoni in the Marche region of Italy – a place synonymous with shoemaking for over a century – Santoni today employs more than 700 artisans, each working by hand to create the growing library of shoes for men and women of the house. Santoni's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation in Milan last September, inspired by the landscapes and flora of Marche, Italy, where the brand was founded (Image credit: Courtesy of Santoni) Indeed, the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection – first presented during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 last September – was inspired by the Marche region and its spectacular natural landscapes (a journey through “the homeland of the brand”, describes Santoni). Covering the rolling peaks of the Apennines, hills, vineyards and olive groves, as well as the azure Adriatic Sea, the “sensual and sinuous” shoes were imagined in shades of delicate purple (inspired by the Malva flower), d Aquamarine, burnt brown tones and “pure” white. A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Wallpaper Issue* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and for Apple News + subscribers. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today . Discover the Santoni S/S 2024 collection on santonishoes.com. Fashion by Kris Bergfeldt. Get our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion-beauty/santoni-sculptural-heels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos