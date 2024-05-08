The best looks from the Met Gala: Four Australian fashion icons help us unpack the night of couture nights

In a single swirl of taffeta and fabric flowers, the 2024 Met Gala red carpet ends for another year.

While the gala's esteemed guests enjoy their meals indoors, we rounded up four of Australia's brightest designers, Emma Mulholland, Christine Lafian, Alvi Chung and Jordan Gogos, to find out what their favorite looks were on the green carpet, plus than those they didn't like. such.

This year's gala theme, The Garden of Time, saw a lot of flowers, but a lot more cerebral and surprising choices.

Designers took inspiration from the themes of fleeting beauty and decadence of the Gala's namesake, a haunting short story by JG Ballard, adopting materials like sand and tree branches to create looks that won't stand up to the test of time.

The fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute highlights Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the Met's latest costume exhibition featuring approximately 250 items on display. Some are up to 400 years old and many are too fragile to be worn without being destroyed. Using technologies such as AI, soundscapes, CGI, projection and X-rays, the exhibition will “awaken” these pieces, from the Institute's permanent collection.

Independent designers and carried up the stairs

Emma Mulholland is the founder of Emma Mulholland on vacation.

Tyla wears Balmain

Tylaat at the Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York.(AP: Invision/Evan Agostini)

“An interesting take on the theme and she's absolutely stunning. I can only imagine how intricate the (bead!?) work would look up close. The videos of her being carried down the stairs were adorable too.”

Chloé Sévigny wears Dilara Findikoglu

Chloé Sévigny wears Dilara Findikoglu at the 2024 Met Gala.(Getty: Arturo Holmes)

“As I recall, she hasn't been to the Met in a while. She looks stunning in this color and I love seeing someone with such star power supporting an independent designer.”

Sarah Paulson wears Prada

Sarah Paulson at the 2024 Met Gala.(Getty: John Shearer)

“It's definitely not rocket science, but I love this custom Prada bow look, along with her perfect hair and accessories.”

Hot classy mess and soft burn marks

Alvi Chung is the managing director of the Sydney-based label Speed.

Doja Cat wears Clothes

Vetements wet look dress by Doja Cat at the Met Gala 2024.(Getty: It's called Dipasupil)

“There’s something very relatable about this look, we’ve all been there. A chic, effortless mess.”

Taylor Russell wears Loewe

Loewe Met Gala look in wood by Taylor Russell.(Getty: Théo Wargo)

“The painted wooden corset with the ethereal train gives me futuristic wooden forest soldier vibes. I was awakened.”

Wisdom Kaye wears Robert Wun

Model Wisdom Kaye wore Robert Wun to the 2024 Met Gala.(Getty: Gilbert Flores)

“This carefully sung red ensemble is so lush, I feel like it is so simple and yet dramatic. If you can make the burn marks soft, it channels a sleeping beauty. »

Sewing from around the world

Christine Lafian is the creative director of ETHNIC GROUP.

Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta

Mindy Kaling at the 2024 Met Gala.(AP: Invision/Evan Agostini)

“[Mindy Kaling] it is so gorgeous and I love the soft structural elements and ethereal feel of the dress. “I love the intricate draping and pleating of chiffon and the way it looks like a gust of wind has come in the most beautiful way and it's frozen in time, or the dress is blooms like a flower I think it's a more subtle style version of the file. “She styled her look old-fashioned and glamorous with her short hair and soft makeup. “I also love that she brought her own culture to the Met Gala, with Gaurav Gupta being an Indian couturier. It's great to see unique representations of couture from around the world rather than just seeing the same great fashion houses worn every year.”

Josh O'Connor wears Loewe

Josh O'Connor in Loewe at the 2024 Met Gala.(Getty: Gilbert Flores)

“I think it's a fantastic, modern take on the classic tuxedo look. I love the exaggerated coat tails that drag to the floor, it's so fun. It's such a refined and well-executed take on a edgy suit look. “With brooch details like a bow-tie shirt and floral beaded boots, it all feels like a fabulous subversion of men's suit archetypes.”

Gigi Hadid wears Thom Browne

Gigi HadidinThom Browne for the Met Gala 2024(AP: Invision/Evan Agostini)

“This look is stunning from head to toe! Thom Browne nails it perfectly! “The dress itself is so intricate. This dress is full of detail and painstaking craftsmanship. I love the illusion of the jacket merging with the black satin ribbon and 3D beaded flowers that evoke the idea of roots and vines intertwined in an overgrown garden bed The way the dress peeks out of the jacket makes me think she is a flower blooming The dress has a romantic vibe and is a great mix of. conceptual and classic. “The style is perfect with the romantic illusion of the curly bob and the simple red lip against the white and yellow of the dress and I love the little detail of the flowers on her nails.”

Reinterpret men's fashion and your face like a sandcastle

Jordan Gogos is the creative director ofIordanes Spyridon Gogos.

Nicole Kidman wears Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2024 Met Gala.(AP: Invision/Evan Agostini)

“Nicole Kidman slapped me. I'm sorry but she just gave in.”

Josh O'Connor wears Loewe

“I really liked Josh O'Connor's look. His stylist Harry Lambert [who also dresses Emma Corrin and Harry Styles] It's incredible. “Everyone talks about men's embellishments but even when they reinterpret the suit, it's never with the form. I like the way they took an element and stretched it, it's like a reinterpreted penguin costume And then the flower shoes??

Lil Nas

Lil Nas X at the 2024 Met Gala.(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue)

“Basic but Lil Nas X killed it. The couture elements, the whole thing is ridiculously good.”

Olivier Rousteing wears Balmain

Designer Olivier Rousteing at the 2024 Met Gala.(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I like [Balmain creative director] Olivier Rousteing's outfit. A few people have done the sand look this year but this portrait of itself, I'm sorry, that's what we're listening to! If a designer shows up, why not show up with your face like a sandcastle on your chest?”

Lizzo wears Weinsanto

Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala.(John Shearer/WireImage)

“I'm obsessed with Lizzo in Weinsanto. That outfit they customized for her, I saw the original on the runway, and it went over the face. It's definitely not what I would have chosen for her, that's why I love it a lot. “This look was begging to be at the Met Gala. I wish it was more sheer around the face and didn't have a cutout, like there was on the runway. But I'm still obsessed, and it's nice to see a body like that in something so beautiful.”

Worst Dressed Special Mention: Met Gala Co-Chair Chris Hemsworth Wears Tom Ford

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the 2024 Met Gala.(AP: Invision/Evan Agostini)