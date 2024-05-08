Fashion
The best looks from the Met Gala: Four Australian fashion icons help us unpack the night of couture nights
In a single swirl of taffeta and fabric flowers, the 2024 Met Gala red carpet ends for another year.
While the gala's esteemed guests enjoy their meals indoors, we rounded up four of Australia's brightest designers, Emma Mulholland, Christine Lafian, Alvi Chung and Jordan Gogos, to find out what their favorite looks were on the green carpet, plus than those they didn't like. such.
This year's gala theme, The Garden of Time, saw a lot of flowers, but a lot more cerebral and surprising choices.
Designers took inspiration from the themes of fleeting beauty and decadence of the Gala's namesake, a haunting short story by JG Ballard, adopting materials like sand and tree branches to create looks that won't stand up to the test of time.
The fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute highlights Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the Met's latest costume exhibition featuring approximately 250 items on display. Some are up to 400 years old and many are too fragile to be worn without being destroyed. Using technologies such as AI, soundscapes, CGI, projection and X-rays, the exhibition will “awaken” these pieces, from the Institute's permanent collection.
Want to see more fashion from the evening? Watch our live coverage from the red carpet.
Independent designers and carried up the stairs
Emma Mulholland is the founder of Emma Mulholland on vacation.
Tyla wears Balmain
“An interesting take on the theme and she's absolutely stunning. I can only imagine how intricate the (bead!?) work would look up close. The videos of her being carried down the stairs were adorable too.”
Chloé Sévigny wears Dilara Findikoglu
“As I recall, she hasn't been to the Met in a while. She looks stunning in this color and I love seeing someone with such star power supporting an independent designer.”
Sarah Paulson wears Prada
“It's definitely not rocket science, but I love this custom Prada bow look, along with her perfect hair and accessories.”
Hot classy mess and soft burn marks
Alvi Chung is the managing director of the Sydney-based label Speed.
Doja Cat wears Clothes
“There’s something very relatable about this look, we’ve all been there.
A chic, effortless mess.”
Taylor Russell wears Loewe
“The painted wooden corset with the ethereal train gives me futuristic wooden forest soldier vibes. I was awakened.”
Wisdom Kaye wears Robert Wun
“This carefully sung red ensemble is so lush, I feel like it is so simple and yet dramatic.
If you can make the burn marks soft, it channels a sleeping beauty. »
Sewing from around the world
Christine Lafian is the creative director of ETHNIC GROUP.
Mindy Kaling wears Gaurav Gupta
“[Mindy Kaling] it is so gorgeous and I love the soft structural elements and ethereal feel of the dress.
“I love the intricate draping and pleating of chiffon and the way it looks like a gust of wind has come in the most beautiful way and it's frozen in time, or the dress is blooms like a flower I think it's a more subtle style version of the file.
“She styled her look old-fashioned and glamorous with her short hair and soft makeup.
“I also love that she brought her own culture to the Met Gala, with Gaurav Gupta being an Indian couturier. It's great to see unique representations of couture from around the world rather than just seeing the same great fashion houses worn every year.”
Josh O'Connor wears Loewe
“I think it's a fantastic, modern take on the classic tuxedo look. I love the exaggerated coat tails that drag to the floor, it's so fun. It's such a refined and well-executed take on a edgy suit look.
“With brooch details like a bow-tie shirt and floral beaded boots, it all feels like a fabulous subversion of men's suit archetypes.”
Gigi Hadid wears Thom Browne
“This look is stunning from head to toe! Thom Browne nails it perfectly!
“The dress itself is so intricate. This dress is full of detail and painstaking craftsmanship. I love the illusion of the jacket merging with the black satin ribbon and 3D beaded flowers that evoke the idea of roots and vines intertwined in an overgrown garden bed The way the dress peeks out of the jacket makes me think she is a flower blooming The dress has a romantic vibe and is a great mix of. conceptual and classic.
“The style is perfect with the romantic illusion of the curly bob and the simple red lip against the white and yellow of the dress and I love the little detail of the flowers on her nails.”
Reinterpret men's fashion and your face like a sandcastle
Jordan Gogos is the creative director ofIordanes Spyridon Gogos.
Nicole Kidman wears Balenciaga
“Nicole Kidman slapped me. I'm sorry but she just gave in.”
Josh O'Connor wears Loewe
“I really liked Josh O'Connor's look. His stylist Harry Lambert [who also dresses Emma Corrin and Harry Styles] It's incredible.
“Everyone talks about men's embellishments but even when they reinterpret the suit, it's never with the form. I like the way they took an element and stretched it, it's like a reinterpreted penguin costume And then the flower shoes??
Lil Nas
“Basic but Lil Nas X killed it. The couture elements, the whole thing is ridiculously good.”
Olivier Rousteing wears Balmain
“I like [Balmain creative director] Olivier Rousteing's outfit. A few people have done the sand look this year but this portrait of itself, I'm sorry, that's what we're listening to! If a designer shows up, why not show up with your face like a sandcastle on your chest?”
Lizzo wears Weinsanto
“I'm obsessed with Lizzo in Weinsanto. That outfit they customized for her, I saw the original on the runway, and it went over the face. It's definitely not what I would have chosen for her, that's why I love it a lot.
“This look was begging to be at the Met Gala. I wish it was more sheer around the face and didn't have a cutout, like there was on the runway. But I'm still obsessed, and it's nice to see a body like that in something so beautiful.”
Worst Dressed Special Mention: Met Gala Co-Chair Chris Hemsworth Wears Tom Ford
“Chris Hemsworth was a disaster. It's a cream suit. You can't just be a hot man and wear a cream suit to the Met Gala! Hot privilege that he shouldn't be president in the first place!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-07/met-gala-australian-fashion-best-and-worst/103813584
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US revokes chip supply licenses to Chinese Huawei
- Ian Gelder: Game Of Thrones actor dies at 74 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer | Ents & Arts News
- The best looks from the Met Gala: Four Australian fashion icons help us unpack the night of couture nights
- Fiji, India to strengthen airways, discuss Bollywood filming
- Toomey named Patriot League Player of the Week
- Another aftershock of the earthquake was recorded in central New Jersey
- Salt Lake could get a glimpse of the 'entertainment district' at tonight's city council meeting
- These Santoni heels are a sculptural marvel
- Stormy Daniels speaks out
- Hollywood looks down the barrel of a brutal box office summer
- Under the snow, Emmanuel Macron takes Xi Jinping to the Pyrenees for a personal getaway
- UK house prices stabilize in April due to higher mortgage rates | house price