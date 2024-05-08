Westview Climate Change Club hosts fashion show to promote sustainability to Gen Z

On a Friday in late April, a handful of teenagers rushed around the Beavertons Westview High School cafeteria, unfolding clothes, arranging chairs and escorting guests to their seats. More than a hundred spectators gathered waiting for the fashion show to begin.

Gimme More by Britney Spears blared through the speakers. The words countdown to change appeared on a screen in bold white letters. A model emerged from the curtains, dressed in ripped jeans and a blue cardigan, and walked down the catwalk.

This was no ordinary fashion show: every outfit worn was second-hand. Westview students organized the fashion show and thrift swap in hopes of promoting sustainability in fashion. With the support of young models, cosmeticians and environmentalists, the Westviews Climate Change Club, in collaboration with four other high schools, sought a unique way to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Seniors Alanya Abou-Elmajd and Nick Wright co-founded the club two years ago. Since January, students have worked approximately five to seven hours per week planning the fashion show, recruiting models, promoting the show through their social media accounts and sorting clothing donated by area families.

Every week we received five bags of clothes stored in our garage. It was nice to see people giving, said Tanya Abou-Elmajd, the mother of the club president.

Abou-Elmajd wanted to organize an event focused on fast fashion after learning about the environmental impact of the industry. Fast fashion refers to cheap, short-term clothing produced quickly by companies. This can lead to textile waste when clothing is thrown away instead of worn for long periods of time. The fashion industry is one of the world's leading polluters, damaging the environment by emitting greenhouse gases and generating millions of tonnes of wasted clothing each year. according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental nonprofit.

1/5 Westview Haute Couture Fashion Show

Young people seem more interested in their ecological footprint than previous generations, said Kenneth Pucker, professor of practice at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

There is, however, a gap between intention and action, he said.

Although surveys indicate that Generation Z is showing more interest in sustainable fashion and second-hand clothing, it can be difficult to tell whether this generation's actions align with their values, in part because of the prevalence of greenwashing, where companies misrepresent their practices to appear more environmentally friendly. than they really are.

Britta Cabanos, a fashion consultant who focuses on ethical fashion and founded the website Inside Fashion Design, believes that Gen Z tends to follow brands with more sustainable values, like Outdoor Voices, that really resonate with of this generation. But the price of buying sustainably can be high.

At the same time, due to the increase in mass production and the development of mobile commerce, cheap and environmentally harmful clothing is more accessible.

A lot of the struggle is that it's so easy to go to H&M or Forever 21 and get a cute outfit to go to a party, you know, for $20, $30, Cabanos said. If you're trying to buy a durable dress to go out for your party, it may cost $100 or more.

Cabanos argues that changing the fashion industry's agenda is like steering the Titanic. Due to the complexity of the industry, adapting to more environmentally friendly practices can take a long time. For example, if a large company wants to use an ethically produced fabric, it is difficult to replace a textile that may have been selected years before.

To move and move things, it takes a long time to make a turn. Even small changes along the way start to point you in the right direction, Cabanos said.

Student organizers hope the Westviews fashion show will be a step forward. The students wanted to promote the idea that reusing clothes, instead of throwing them away, can be trendy and fashionable, Abou-Elamjd said.

Abou-Elamjd believes that young people are more environmentally conscious than previous generations due to the positive influence of social media; However, she cautioned against using fashion apps that she considers exploitative.

Both Temu and Shein are huge contributors to fast fashion, and they seem nice from the outside because the clothes arrive quite quickly and at a cheaper price, but the price comes at a cost in harming the environment and by increasing everyone’s fashion footprint, Abou- said Elamjd.

Students showcased everything from low-rise jeans to formal dresses and loose-fitting t-shirts in the April parade. Westview student Maddoc Evans posed for the event wearing beige pants and a black shirt.

It was a lot of fun, said Evans, who also participates in Westviews' theater program. Evans said he believes everyone needs to do their part to stop climate change and that buying second-hand clothes is one way to help.

Noor Aeich, a Westview senior who was a model, also encouraged people to make sustainable purchases.

People should be more mindful of their choices and actions, Aeich said, especially Gen Z. We don't really think about that anymore with trends.

The Westviews Climate Club considered the show a success. With more than 160 people in attendance, it was like our dreams came to life, said Khevna Purushothaman, Westviews Climate Club events coordinator.

My favorite part was seeing it all come together. The realization that this is possible, Abou-Elamjd said.

Youth Voices contributor Charlie Bloomer is a student at Sandy High School and an alumnus of the Asian American Journalists Association JCAMP. They are editors of the Sandy Highs newspaper, The Pioneer Press and are active on the speech team. They also serve on the Next Ups board of directors. After high school, they hope to do communications work for organizations focused on social justice.