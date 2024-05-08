Tylas Viral Met Gala Balmain Look

Singer Tyla attended her first Met Gala on Monday in New York. This year's Grammy Award winner for Best African Musical Performance wore a custom Balmain gown, inspired by “The Sands of Time,” a nod to the “time” element of this year's Met Gala theme.
Tyla's look, curated by stylist Katie Qian, went viral on social media. The piece was designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who was also in attendance at Monday's event. To make the strapless dress, Tyla's figure was molded into the dress. Due to its complexity, the piece could only be worn once.
In a video that Rousteing later shared on his personal Instagram account, the French designer is seen using a pair of scissors to cut Tyla out of the dress. Once Rousteing finished cutting the voluminous skirt with a mermaid train, the piece transformed into a mini dress. “And what you didn’t see… inside the MET,” Balmain’s creative director captioned the video above.
Tyla's Balmain look was so intricate and delicate that the singer had to be carried down the iconic stairs at the Met Gala. The singer also wore a sand hourglass as a clutch, courtesy of the luxury fashion house. She also wore a gold necklace by Alexis Bittar.
Since making a name for herself in the music and fashion industry, Tyla has worked with brands like Alo Yoga on their Beats by Dr. Dre collaboration and starred in Gap's Spring 2024 campaign.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and celebrates the Costume Institute's annual exhibitions. This year's theme, “The Garden of Time”, was a nod to the exhibition “The Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion”, which will open its doors to the public on Friday. The 2024 event was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos