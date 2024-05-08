Tylas Viral Met Gala Balmain Look

Singer Tyla attended her first Met Gala on Monday in New York. This year's Grammy Award winner for Best African Musical Performance wore a custom Balmain gown, inspired by “The Sands of Time,” a nod to the “time” element of this year's Met Gala theme.

Tyla's look, curated by stylist Katie Qian, went viral on social media. The piece was designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who was also in attendance at Monday's event. To make the strapless dress, Tyla's figure was molded into the dress. Due to its complexity, the piece could only be worn once.

In a video that Rousteing later shared on his personal Instagram account, the French designer is seen using a pair of scissors to cut Tyla out of the dress. Once Rousteing finished cutting the voluminous skirt with a mermaid train, the piece transformed into a mini dress. “And what you didn’t see… inside the MET,” Balmain’s creative director captioned the video above.

Silence Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tyla's Balmain look was so intricate and delicate that the singer had to be carried down the iconic stairs at the Met Gala. The singer also wore a sand hourglass as a clutch, courtesy of the luxury fashion house. She also wore a gold necklace by Alexis Bittar.

Tyla is carried down the steps of the Met Gala by publicists. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Since making a name for herself in the music and fashion industry, Tyla has worked with brands like Alo Yoga on their Beats by Dr. Dre collaboration and starred in Gap's Spring 2024 campaign.

Silence Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and celebrates the Costume Institute's annual exhibitions. This year's theme, “The Garden of Time”, was a nod to the exhibition “The Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion”, which will open its doors to the public on Friday. The 2024 event was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.