Fashion
Bad Bunny, Usher, Alton Mason and more – Footwear News
Christian Louboutin, Maison Margiela and Thom Browne were the designers on the tip of everyone's tongue at the 2024 Met Gala.
Certainly, these three fashion names were the ones to beat this year when it came to delivering standout footwear, perfect for this year's 'Garden of Time' dress code.
Although these brands have now become staples of the women's fashion red carpet, many men and Hollywood fashion plates have donned the designers – often head to toe – as they walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, “Sleeping.” Beauties: waking up fashion.
Indeed, the 2024 Met Gala saw more male attendees than ever taking shoe risks. Some opt for shoes resembling animals, or for more floral options. Even platform boots, pointed-toe silhouettes and a sneaker or two have been spotted on the feet of some of today's biggest stars.
Here we round up some of the best men's shoes from the 2024 Met Gala.
Bad bunny
One of the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, Bad Bunny stepped out in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look by John Galliano. For footwear, the singer wore custom black leather Tabi boots, worn with spats created by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela. Tibi shoes, in a stylish black design, are complemented by a side zipper and a white and brown fur ornament on the top.
Alton Mason
Male model Alton Mason reached new heights Monday night with a pair of black and white patent leather platform astronaut boots. The almost cartoon-like style was a dressy version of a combat boot with brogue detailing. This isn't the first time we've seen these shoes: last year, Janelle Monae wore this exact style on the Met Gala red carpet. Mason isn't one to shy away from statement shoes. The model was seen at last year's Met Gala in a pair of custom Sunni Sunni boots.
Josh O'Connor
Loewe Global Brand Ambassador Josh O'Connor donned a pair of handmade beaded Campo Biker boots adorned with colorful floral designs, a nod to the natural world themes of this dress code year. The design incorporated a slightly raised black sole and a round toe. To complement her footwear, the “Challengers” star wore an elongated, single-breasted fine wool tailcoat, with pinstriped wool pants, a caviar pearl shirt and a bow-tie brooch from the Loewe x Lynda Benglis collection . The look was based on a womenswear design from Jonathan Anderson's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Jeremiah Pope
Jeremy Pope was one of many stars to walk the steps of the Met on Monday wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. This year, the actor wore the Vatik black patent leather heeled dress shoe from the French luxury shoe brand. Pope's Louboutins were worn with a men's and women's style suit by Tanner Fletcher, complemented by a fitted dress for a sexy night out.
Alex Sharp
English actor Alex Sharp revealed a look from Balmain's fall/winter 2024 men's collection for Monday's event. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing's surrealist inspiration for the collection was evident in the look, with Sharp wearing a pair of square-toed boots adorned with gold teeth along the heel. Sharp paired this statement shoe choice with a tuxedo that creates the shape of a face – with large eyes sewn into the jacket's lapels and a red cummerbund serving as a mouth for the face.
Damien David
Damiano David, frontman of Italian rock band Måneski, wore a Diesel look customized by creative director Glenn Martens on Monday. David completed the look with a pair of Diesel leather boots with a Damiano David signature under the sole. For the rest of the musician's look, he sported a basic tuxedo reinterpreted with a disintegrating fabric using devoré, one of Diesel's signature techniques, recently presented during the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 show.
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith wore his own sneaker collaboration with New Balance on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday. The former FN cover star donned the black and white colorway of her recently released New Balance x MSFTSrep 0.01 sneaker. The silhouette features “NB” and “MSFTSrep” logos printed on opposite sides of the upper, along with a split midsole. Smith wore the sneakers with a custom Thom Browne all-in-one modular coat in white denim, black mohair wool, and cavalry twill trimmed with black grosgrain.
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum wore head-to-toe Prada at the 2024 Met Gala. The actor finished his look with a pair of black brushed leather shoes from the Italian luxury brand that features a pronounced square toe. Goldblum was also seen in a black wool shawl collar tuxedo, a white poplin shirt with a bow, and a double-breasted black wool coat by Prada.
Bailiff
Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher walked the Met Gala steps in a full Alexander McQueen look by new creative director Seán McGirr. The singer was seen in a pair of black leather boots with a very pointy pointed toe. He wore this style with a tailored black wool twill cape with black-dipped rose appliques, a black wool tuxedo jacket and pants with all-over stone embroidery and red-dipped rose appliques .
Nicolas Galitzine
British actor and Fendi men's ambassador Nicholas Galitzine took to the steps on Monday in a full look from the Italian luxury brand. The “Mary & George” star wore a pair of black leather Fendi boots with a slight Cuban heel and pointed toe. Galitzine was also seen in a custom Fendi black wool fitted jacket with satin lapels and embroidered flower, a matching embroidered tie, a white poplin shirt and solid black wool pants.
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody received the Maison Margiela treatment Monday evening. The actor stepped out in a pair of black leather Tabi lace-up shoes, a signature of the house. The “The Pianist” star was also seen in a black wool Maison Margiela double-breasted tuxedo with grosgrain lapels, worn over a white tuxedo shirt.
Law Cockroach
For both of his Monday night looks, celebrity stylist Law Roach sported a pair of black and white patent leather Aiglon loafers by Christian Louboutin. First seen in the French shoe designer's Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the Aiglon is a patent leather moccasin style featuring a pointed toe and contrasting white upper as well as a black midsole and sole. Roach paired the shoes in her first look with an all-black double-breasted suit from Maison Margiela by John Galliano.
