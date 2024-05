Tylers Wearable Art Show showcases more than just fashion

It's not every day that a person in a bathtub rolls down the hallway of a university building. But every year on the last Thursday of the semester, such a show is a common sight during the fibers and materials studies program, Wearable Art Show, at the Tyler School of Art and Architecture. This year's show, held on Thursday, April 25 in Tyler's Green Corridor, provided an opportunity for fiber arts students to demonstrate their talents alongside artists from across the university. Although a significant portion of the exhibition focuses on the work of students taking the Cultivating a Collection and Figurative Futures, the Body, and Technology courses, anyone studying at Temple can participate, regardless of year or major. . In these courses, students work in an open studio format where they give and receive feedback from each other. As a result, the Wearable Art Show demonstrates the creativity that Temple students are capable of when working in conversation with one another. The pieces go beyond the definition of fashion. Instead, they embody the concept that all sculptural pieces that can be worn on the body can be classified as wearable works of art, from jewelry to clothing and even household objects. “It's a lot of fun, but it's a lot of work. Fiber has a nice community within it, so everyone is kind of in the same boat, which is nice,” said senior Kara Anstine. in Fiber and Materials Studies, Class of 2024. As a Cultivating a Collection student, Anstine must create three outfits for the show, which are part of her final grade for the course. For many students, this opportunity is something to look forward to year after year, with many students participating in multiple shows back to back during their time at school. Anstine's classmate Bridget Phelan, a transfer student who arrived in Tyler in 2021, has now appeared on the show three times. I had just started sewing when I came to Tyler, so that really helped me find my niche, she said. Associate Professor and Head of the Fibers and Materials Studies Program at Tyler Jesse Harrod explained that the benefits of the show for the students who attend are countless. Having your work seen in this context and on stage, at a very practical level, is very useful for student portfolios. Most participants are undergraduates, so it's important for them to think about graduate studies in fashion or performance, Harrod said. But on a personal level, I think it creates a sense of community. It gives them a feeling of leadership. I have seen this have a profound impact on students and their engagement in their own work.

