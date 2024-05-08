Kendall Jenner Looks Like an Angel in Her Second Vintage Givenchy Dress at the 2024 Met Gala





She is the goddess of the gala. Kendall Jenner wowed in a never-before-seen sheer black Givenchy dress on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday night, but it turns out she opted for not one, but two vintage 1990s looks on the first Monday in May . The “Kardashians” star, 28, shared a photo and several videos of herself posing in an ethereal winged dress on her Instagram Story, writing “am I dreaming or am I wearing this dress?” @Givenchy. Kendall Jenner floated down the street in a 1997 winged Alexander McQueen for Givenchy on Monday evening. GC Images She shared a closer look at her incredible dress on Instagram. Kendall Jenner/Instagram The piece featured a corseted leather bodice and a flowing high-low skirt. GC Images The reality star wondered if she was “dreaming” as she posed in a vintage look. Kendall Jenner/Instagram In the photo, she kneels on the floor while wearing a high-waisted white dress adorned with a 3D leather bib that resembles angel wings. The silky skirt of the dress flows behind her as she poses against a white background, and in a later video, Jenner holds a glass of alcohol as she poses in front of a mirror to show off the full design, with the clip reading “Givenchy by Alexander McQueen 1997.” Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The model added strappy white sandals to her look and opted for minimal accessories, wearing statement earrings and a small white bag. The model wowed in an archive Givenchy look on the Met Gala red carpet. Getty Images The design featured a transparent panel around her waist. FilmMagic The 818 Tequila founder's angel-shaped dress follows Alexander McQueen's sheer, pom-pom embellished look for Givenchy that she wore on the red carpet, which was a piece from the designer's 1999 collection. The dress featured a cutout in the middle that extended all the way to the catwalk star's back, showing off the top of her bum. Jenner was actually the first person to wear this cut, making her a true “Sleeping Beauty” in homage to the 2024 Met Gala theme. Plus, her angelic mini was only worn once when model Carrie Salmon strutted down the catwalk itself. For more Page Six style… Jenner wore a low-cut white lace mini dress to one of the event's after-parties. Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock She rubbed shoulders with Bad Bunny at the event. WWD via Getty Images She seduced with her white lace look. MEGA She changed her style again for the Aprs Met afterparty, wearing a long-sleeved, plunging white lace Vivienne Westwood mini dress as she laughed and drank with ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny, 30. “They were at the same table, laughing and flirting,” a source tells Page Six of the duo, who reportedly broke up in December 2023. “She was rubbing his head.” Only time will tell if the couple reconciles, but one thing's for sure, Kendall was killing it with her Met 2024 look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/05/07/style/kendall-jenner-looks-like-an-angel-in-second-vintage-givenchy-dress-at-met-gala-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos