Inside the Sleeping Beauties Costume Institutes: Reawakening Fashion





On a humid morning on the first Monday in May in New York, crowds of characters buzzed around the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts as early as 9 a.m., a full eight hours before the Met Gala, which was to take place that evening . Crowds were there hoping to catch a glimpse of some A-list stars. But before the gala, the morning preview of the Costume Institute's new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, on which the Met Gala theme is based, was the main star of the show. Editors, friends of the Met and designers like Thom Browne and Collina Stradas Hillary Taymour turned out to be the first to see the new interactive exhibit. Walking through this exhibition, you made me realize that what I do as a designer has historical significance, Jonathan Anderson, whose fashion brand Loewe is sponsoring the event, told curator Andrew Bolton during the speech. opening. This exhibition smells different, it looks different, it's just magical. Courtesy of the Costume Institute Courtesy of the Costume Institute Made up of approximately 250 pieces taken from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, the exhibition concentrates 15 particularly and incredibly delicate pieces, too fragile to be worn (these are the Sleeping Beauties of the exhibition) while the underlying theme The underlying theme of the entire exhibition concerns nature. and the dynamics inherent to fragility. Some of the objects on display date back almost 400 years. Many sleeping beauties lie flat in shiny glass cages to show how delicate they are. A French dress from the mid-1700s is placed near a contemporary white Prada jacket covered in scarlet-red abstract flowers, while a kaleidoscopic disco ball of a Connor Ives dress shimmers in the distance. But seeing fashions from such disparate periods doesn't seem scattered in Sleeping Beauties. In fact, the organization of the pieces provides context. Courtesy of the Costume Institute Courtesy of the Costume Institute Fashion is a living art form that requires most of our senses to be fully appreciated and understood, Bolton said, an idea that takes center stage in Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion. This may be the Costume Institute's first exhibit where guests are encouraged to touch a textured dress design and its matching wall. Elsewhere, the bang artist Sissel Tolaas molecules extracted from 57 different garments presented in the fashion show for a multisensory experience. Plastic tubes hang from the walls, where guests can sniff the odors of the dresses and those who wear them (sweat, hairspray, perfume, etc.). Courtesy of the Costume Institute Courtesy of the Costume Institute Organized by nature themes relating to land, sea and sky, there are rarities from Alexander McQueen, including the Sarah Burton-designed butterfly dress from Spring/Summer 2011 and the knife dress from Spring/Summer 2001 (emphasized in the exposition with the sound of the dress moving). While the show made a point of putting delicate pieces behind glass, it didn't really address the question of when fashion should be displayed in a museum, or the ethics of wearing fragile, historic clothing. (Kim Kardashian, for example, reignited this conversation when she wore Marilyn Monroe's dress on the Met Gala red carpet in 2022.) Alexander McQueen, spring 2011 Courtesy of the Costume Institute Alexander McQueen, spring 2001 Courtesy of the Costume Institute Courtesy of the Costume Institute Floral fantasies and the feats of nature in fashion were the stuff of dreams. And playful items like Elsa Schiaparelli's famous insect necklace and bright flower-filled Undercovers dress were inspiring. Rare designs from Christian Dior and Lanvin also made the show fun. A Loewe jacket that sprouted grass and a sea of ​​vintage hats under a glass tube were some of the other enchanting items on display. This exhibition proves that nature has a constant influence on fashion and that the fragility of wearable objects will always be a subject of fascination.

