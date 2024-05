Was Kendall Jenner the first to wear her Met Gala look?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for the Met Museum/ On the Met Gala red carpet last night, Kendall Jenner wore an archival Givenchy dress from 1999, and during an interview with La La Anthony on Voguelive broadcast, said she was the first human to wear it. It showed on a mannequin, Jenner said. It's a miracle we found it. It's a miracle that it fits. It's just meant to be. Several electrical outlets picked it up news and went so far as to call Jenner a story breaker. But I would like to invoke a 2019 Proverb by Dakota Johnson to best represent what high fashion Twitter thought of the look: Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. While Jenner did very beautiful in this archival collection, die-hard fashionistas noticed what they thought was some sort of miscommunication on the assembly line in dressing the model for the event. Social media accounts claimed the dress had been worn before. An Instagram account dedicated to the work of Alexander McQueen, @McQueen_Vault, posted a photo of Winona Ryder in what appeared to be an identical outfit. (McQueen was head designer at Givenchy in 1999.) Needed: Eye replacements due to excessive eye rolling, the account wrote in its next Instagram Story. High fashion Twitter also began spreading Ryder's image. Kim Russell, stylist and creative director, tweetedWhy would they lie, it's so weird, noting that she thought Givenchy was old and too big to make such stupid claims before checking the facts. This company is old and too big to make stupid claims like that before checking the facts. – Kim (@TheKimbino) May 7, 2024 Perfect review then entered the chat with a message featuring Ryder and what appears to be the same item of clothing. The caption read: The Givenchy Haute Couture dress that Kendall Jenner wore last night at the Met Gala, designed by Alexander McQueen for Fall/Winter 1999, worn by Winona Ryder and photographed by Warwick Saint for Flaunt Magazine in 1999. More images from the same photo session are intended for sale on the photographers website. But a source close to the brand told the Cut that the dress Ryder wore was a replica and that Jenner's McQueen dress was actually never worn. At the end of the day: raise your shoulders. It appears we are simply facing another case of mistaken identity. Like when Jenner calls himself a nerd. The sun will set, the world will keep turning, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan will surely soon find themselves at the center of an archival fashion controversy. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us. Related

