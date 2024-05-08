Arrests made as pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside New York's Fashion Institute of Technology

As gatherings become more frequent in New York, Mayor Adams says chaos will not be tolerated

NEW YORK Arrests were made Tuesday evening as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, police said.

The protest began in Union Square, where hundreds of people gathered to call for a ceasefire as Israel now enters the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Police followed closely as hundreds marched and traffic was blocked. A handful of people were arrested, but most of the march was peaceful.

Protesters then headed to FIT in Chelsea, where they gathered around an encampment.

It is not yet known how many arrests have been made. Dan Rice in Chopper 2 reports that he also observed the dismantling of part of the camp.

Rallies cause tensions in New York

Celeste Faison, executive director of the Movement for Black Lives and a strategist for the Harlem protests, says pro-Palestinian protests in New York have increased in recent weeks, both because of developments in the war and images from university campuses.

“The purpose of the protest is to stop the status quo,” she said. “They are examples of what repression looks like that resonates with people and people want to fight this both for people in their community and abroad.”

“This is all part of political pressure on the system,” said protest organizer Layan Fuleihan. “These past few months have shown that when we organize and come together, we have much more power than we think.”

Tuesday's arrests take place on the same day Mayor Eric Adams announced he would pay $5,000 out of his own pocket for information on vandals who targeted a World War I statue. on the Upper East Side Monday evening.

Police believe the graffiti is the work of pro-Palestinian protesters who attempted to disrupt the Met Gala. More than twenty people were arrested there. Some members of the crowd clashed with police, burned the American flag and set up barricades in the street.

