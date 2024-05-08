Fashion
See the best dressed celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala
Every year, the Met Gala red carpet produces some of the most memorable fashion moments of all time. The Sleeping Beauties affair in New York themed: Awakening Fashion was certainly no different, with a host of stars hitting the red carpet in custom creations. The best-dressed attendees of the evening were those who paid homage to this year's theme (and the Garden of Time dress code) in ways that were both thoughtful and unexpected.
Of course, all of the official 2024 Met Gala co-hosts were on the best-dressed list. Zendaya turned heads not once but two striking looks, including her custom Margiela look and a vintage Givenchy dress from the house's spring 1996 collection. Jennifer Lopez opted for a sparkling Schiaparelli number; while Bad Bunny wore a sculptural Margiela suit and Chris Hemsworth wore an elegant Tom Ford one.
Unsurprisingly, flowers turned out to be the standout look of the evening. Celebrities transformed into haute couture bouquets in various ways. There was Nicki Minaj in a Marni dress covered in hand-painted metal flowers, and Gigi Hadid in a Thom Browne three-dimensional floral ballgown. Adwoah Aboah, on the other hand, had the best motherhood moment of the evening in a red floral H&M look featuring a crop top and full skirt.
Some of the evening's most unexpected and fashion-forward moments also shined, proving that the evening's best-dressed celebrities didn't shine. to have be in flower. Lana Del Rey, for her part, presented the drama in a veiled Alexander McQueen look with an antler headpiece; it was a thoughtful homage to the late designer's iconic fall 2006 collection. Tyla also transformed into a sand sculpture via an extremely fitted Balmain dress that was like a second skin.
As for some of the best dressed men of the night? Well-dressed men like Josh O'Connor (in Loewe), Morgan Spector (in Willy Chaverria) and Stefon Diggs (in H&M) shined in sleek, contemporary tailoring.
What were your favorite celebrity looks at this year's Met Gala? Be sure to vote below and come back to see which ensemble is the best dressed of the night.
