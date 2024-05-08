Fashion
Kendall Jenner is the first person to wear this Givenchy dress from 1999 | Met Gala
The best thing about it is that I can hold on
with my family and friends.
So with me now, it's Kendall Jenner.
Hi.
Hi, you look beautiful.
You too. {Interviewer} Okay
THANKS. Tell me about this look.
It's Givenchy, it's an archive McQueen from 1999.
Wow.
I am so incredibly honored to wear it.
I am the first human to wear it.
It's shown on a mannequin, so it's amazing.
And I just like, it was a miracle that it fit.
It was a miracle that we found it
and it was, it's just meant to be and I'm so happy.
It's so perfect.
THANKS. Absolutely perfect.
So tell me about tonight's theme
and what does the Garden of Time mean to you?
I think it was, for me, when I heard it,
The first thing I thought of was something from the archives.
And that's when I started to do a little
of research and in my type of research
I came across this dress
and the chances that they got it
available was really thin. Mad
And the chances of it being a good fit for me were also pretty slim.
And I couldn't do any sewing. I could not do anything.
And it worked and it fit perfectly.
Again, this seems meant to be the case.
It's fate. So it kind of goes with the
Theme Garden of Time and
Of course. Yeah.
Now, you've been to the Met several times.
What are you looking forward to on a night like tonight?
It's just moments like this, how I like to be,
I was just talking to Emma, who is also a friend.
I just want to see friends and people I love
and see the beautiful looks.
I just saw Lana del Rey, she looks stunning.
No, it's breathtaking. Blow. Yeah.
And it's so fun to see the creative process
that everyone goes through.
Absolutely. Well I love seeing you
I love seeing you. I felt relieved when I
I saw you earlier.
But have a good time and thanks to you too.
we will definitely stay indoors.
We'll see each other there. Of course, very good.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/video/watch/met-gala-kendall-jenner-is-the-first-person-to-wear-this-givenchy-dress-from-1999
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kendall Jenner is the first person to wear this Givenchy dress from 1999 | Met Gala
- Get a free $100 gift card when you pre-order a Google Pixel 8a on Amazon or Best Buy
- PM Narendra Modi claims dramatic improvement in India's global standing is a mirage: report
- Jokowi visits Karawang, West Java today
- UK and allies sanction prolific cyber hackers
- Police investigate shooting outside Drake mansion
- Stormy Daniels testifies in Trump's money trial
- Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder dies at 74 from bile duct cancer: everything you need to know
- Baseball opens postseason play with the NSIC Tournament
- See the best dressed celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala
- Turkey's main opposition rules out potential division within party over 2028 presidential bid
- Hostfest releases 2024 entertainment lineup | News, Sports, Jobs