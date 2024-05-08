Connect with us

Met Gala 2024: Where were all the POC women and designers?

The annual event highlighted the lack of diversity within the senior echelons of the Industry

Last night, the first Monday in May, the 2024 Met Gala took place in New York, with stars such as Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey and Kendall Jenner successively ascending the hallowed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. extravagant personalized looks.

Among the big hitters of the evening were John Galliano, who outfitted many of the attendees in a custom Maison Margiela, from co-chairs Bad Bunny and Zendaya to Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and green carpet commentator Gwendoline Christie, herself a model in Margielas, the flagship AW24 artisanal fashion show.

Also busy was Jonathan Anderson, who dressed in duel Challengers co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in suits with almost comically long tails and little radish brooches affixed to the lapels, Taylor Russell in a polished wooden corset and dramatic draped skirt, and Past lives Greta Lee in a light-as-air diaphanous floral confection, all via her atelier at the Spanish house Loewe.

Elsewhere, McQueen's new creative director Sen McGirr pulled off a coup by dressing Lana Del Rey in a Widows of Culloden-inspired look, while Daniel Lee dressed Barry Keoghan and Dazed cover star Little Simz in custom Burberry. And Nicole Kidman, Rachel Sennott and Michelle Yeoh all got into Demna's Balenciaga couture. But as guests crowded into the room, the question arose: Where were all the non-white, non-male designers?

Of course, this is not a new problem, and at this point it seems almost redundant to point out that this is a question that has been asked many times. Fashion's long-standing diversity problem refuses to go away, largely because the industry's biggest players refuse to make meaningful changes within their ranks.

Currently, only a small group of the world's best-known houses are led by people of color, including Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton, Olivier Rousteing's Balmain, Maximilian Davis' Ferragamo and Nigo's Kenzo. Even fewer of them are led by women. Among the 30 largest luxury fashion brands in the world, only one is led by a woman of color: Sandra Choi at Jimmy Choo.

With Louis Vuitton absent from this year's Met Gala and Kenzo and Ferragamo absent among the attendees, there was a huge, gaping hole where any creative diversity could usually be on display. Rousteing dressed a number of guests, including Water singer Tyla, who was memorably carried up the stairs in a dress made from millions of grains of sand, but the other designers of color represented on the catwalk were limited to a handful only.

CFDA Award winner and LVMH Award nominee Raul Lopez de Luar was behind a shimmering lemon look worn by Lil Nas elegant which paid homage to the legendary deceased. Vogue editor-in-chief André Leon Talley for Colman Domingo. Cardi B opted for a massive black confection treatment from Windowsen, while Precious Lee was transformed into a dark, winged angel by Bad Binch Tong Tong, both of Chinese descent. But perhaps best of all was Erykah Badu, who tapped Rei Kawakubo for a custom Comme look.

With Rihanna missing from the green carpet, apparently due to a last-minute bout of flu, savvy fashion fans everywhere were also left disappointed. In the weeks leading up to the event, rumors swirled that former Fashion East designer Jawara Alleyne, from London, would create a custom look for the icon, after seeing her in a succession of looks from her fall-winter 2024 collection. Ri later told editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg Alleyne that she was her new favorite designer in a conversation accompanying her internet breakup. Interview cover, so it seemed like a no-brainer. However, it is unclear whether she intended to carry her work.

Of course, the 2024 Met Gala is less about creativity and more about highlighting the brands that have enough money to shell out for a table and host the world's biggest celebrities (who themselves come with their own lists of expensive requests), and its that money that continues to fund the stellar exhibitions put on by the Met. But it's not surprising, considering the statistics, that creators of color don't have much of a chance of being seen on the steps of institutions on the first Monday in May.

Since making false promises hinting at a change in its ranks in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum across the world, fashion has largely returned to business as usual. The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was Sleeping beauties. Perhaps it's time for the industry to finally wake up and give some of the world's sleepiest designers the seat at the table they deserve, both when it comes to this glittering annual event and well beyond.

