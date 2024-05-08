Fashion
Sustainability at fashion’s biggest night
Fashion's biggest night is a star-studded event — usually focused on new clothes — but this year, a less-discussed topic joined the conversation at the Met Gala in a big way: sustainability.
Monday night's event kicked off with La La Anthony, red carpet co-host for Vogue, proudly declaring that she was wearing “pre-loved vintage accessories” from eBay. The announcement set the stage for some of the celebrities that Anthony and his co-hosts, Gwendoline Christie and Ashley Graham, interviewed throughout the night and who also showcased their sustainable choices on the red carpet.
Designer Stella McCartney was joined by actress and model Cara Delevingne, singer FKA Twigs and singer Ed Sheeran on the Met Gala red carpet. The British designer created personalized looks for each of her guests, all made from 100% sustainable materials.
The designer's brand collaborated with sustainable jewelry company VRAI for Delevingne and Sheeran's looks. Delevingne wore a hooded, backless diamond bodice, created with over 500 carats of REAL diamonds. The bodice was paired with a McCartney skirt made from forest-friendly viscose and bio-acetate cady.
VRAI’s diamonds are “gently grown” in the world’s first certified carbon-neutral smelter by crystallizing greenhouse gases for approximately four weeks. The brand boasted in a statement that the model-turned-actress had the “most sustainable look” at the Met Gala.
Pop star Charli XCX was just one of the stars who chose to use recycled materials in her Met Gala look. The 31-year-old singer wore a distressed white Marni dress made from t-shirts from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. She said Vogue on the red carpet, she wanted to wear a look made from a “must-have piece” like the white T-shirt.
Demi Moore arrived in a breathtaking custom dress by British-American designer Harris Reed. The sculptural dress was not only striking, but also used recycled materials. On the Vogue live, Harris explained that the dress was created from vintage archive wallpaper: “We repurposed it. It's 11,000 hours of silk embroidery, and then we repurposed it into this Victorian idea of it blooming on the rug and covered in these thorns…this beautiful flower in the perfect moment of its bloom.
The dropout Star Amanda Seyfried specifically asked her stylist Elizabeth Stewart for a sustainable dress, according to the New York Times. The actress wore a Prada dress created from leftover undead fabric at Monday's gala. Seyfried emphasized how important sustainability was to her.
“If I go to the Met ball, I have to have solar panels on my head, otherwise I’m not going,” she joked. New York Times.
Tennis star Maria Sharapova wore a bright yellow dress made in collaboration between fashion designer Prabal Gurung and luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch. The designer and brand share “strong guiding principles centered on sustainability,” according to a statement. The dress was made with Boll & Branch's 100% organic cotton, ethically sourced from family farms in India.
The theme of this year's Costume Institute exhibition was “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion.” The dress code for the gala was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a short story by JG Ballard. VogueAnna Wintour's Anna Wintour let attendees know that the ensembles should convey the idea of ”ephemeral beauty.”
Given the theme of the year, vintage looks were also a popular option for some stars. The most talked about archival look was – unsurprisingly – worn by Zendaya. Fresh off a fashion-filled press tour, the Challengers The star surprised everyone when she made a second appearance on the Met Gala red carpet in a different ensemble. The look was an archive look from John Galliano's first haute couture collection for Givenchy in January 1996.
And Anthony wasn't the only one who opted for “pre-loved” accessories. Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline attended fashion's biggest night with Tommy Hilfiger and K-Pop supergroup Stray Kids. The 26-year-old actress chose to accessorize with a Tommy Hilfiger mini clutch from eBay that the designer recycled with fabric from her dress. Cline's two tennis necklaces and delicate earrings were also from eBay.
While there is certainly still plenty of work to be done on the sustainability front, the little touches throughout the evening undoubtedly sparked conversations on the topic.
This year's dress code is inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, which fits perfectly with the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's latest exhibition, The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion, which opens to the public on Friday, May 10. The exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton highlights fragile pieces from the institute's archives, all seen through the prism of nature. The beautiful book of the exhibition will be published on June 18.
Read more about The Hollywood ReporterMet Gala coverage here.
