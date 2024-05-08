Every Dress Zendaya Wore at the Met Gala





2024 Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images Never one to miss a moment on the red carpet, Zendaya debuted a second look at the 2024 Met Gala, this one being a vintage 1996 Givenchy piece. The off-the-shoulder black dress with a corset top and dramatic train was offset by the pop of color from her rose-studded Alexander McQueen headpiece. 2024 Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images Zendaya embraced the Garden of Time theme in a cascading blue and green striped dress from Maison Margiela with layers of sheer tulle, adorned with birds and botanical embellishments. She topped it all off with a dramatic feathered fascinator. 2019 John Shearer // Getty Images For 2019's “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Zendaya embraced her inner princess in a bright, custom Tommy Hilfiger dress, complete with a carriage-shaped Judith Leiber bag and her own fairy godfather, played by the stylist Law Roach. She even left a glass slipper on the steps of the gala, to cement the story. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 2018 He was expelled // Getty Images In keeping with the 2018 Met Gala's theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Zendaya hit the red carpet as a haute couture version of Joan of Arc in a shimmering pewter Versace dress, inspired by armor. 2017 Jackson Lee // Getty Images Zendaya opted for a dramatic, loose-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress in an eye-catching scarlet, ocher and cobalt tropical print for the 2017 Met Gala theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between.” 2016 Larry Busacca // Getty Images For the 2016 “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” themed event, Zendaya brought a touch of retrofuturism in a shimmering bronze asymmetrical dress worthy of Michael Kors' Studio 54, offset by a rounded, curvy bob. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below 2015 Larry Busacca // Getty Images “Going to the Met Ball was an unforgettable evening, overwhelming but in the best way,” the actress said. People from her first appearance at the Met Gala. For her Gala carpet debut, she chose a custom Fausto Puglisi in black, white and red with solar motifs inspired by the theme “China: Through the Looking Glass.” Lauren Hubbard is a freelance writer and Town and country contributor covering beauty, shopping, entertainment, travel, home decor, wine and cocktails. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

