Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Wore a Sweater Over a Corset Dress at the 2024 Met Gala





Kim Kardashian's pilled sweater had its reason for being on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. The reality star explained to Vogue on Monday evening why she paired the gray cardigan that one social media user deemed a “kindergarten teacher” sweater with her John Galliano dress for Maison Margiela. Kardashian, 43, intended to channel the aftermath of “the wildest night of [her] life in a garden. Kim Kardashian explained the sweater she wore over her 2024 Met Gala dress. Getty Images Social media users questioned the choice of “tattered” outerwear. AFP via Getty Images The reality TV star's cashmere was supposed to look like her “boyfriend's sweater.” FilmMagic She explained: “I ran out, grabbed my boyfriend's sweater, put it on and had to go to work. And my hair is all disheveled. While many fans were delighted with the “Kardashian” star's incredibly slim waist in her corset dress, others were too distracted by the choice of outerwear. “Now why is Kim wearing that tattered sweater with that pretty dress? ” A requested viawith another noting the “pearls” on cashmere. She “just ran away…and put it on” after a “crazy” night. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue The “Kardashian” star's explanation also included her “disheveled” hair. GC Images “Kim, the sweater literally makes no sense. why did they let you go out like that? A third user asked. Others called it “disgusting” and old,” comparing it to a purchase of TJ Maxx And speculating that it was covering up a wardrobe “malfunction.” Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Kardashian ditched her signature black locks on the red carpet for loose, icy blonde waves. Twitter trolls compared the sweater to a TJ Maxx purchase for a “kindergarten teacher.” GC Images She paired it with a shocking corset dress. Getty Images The Skims creator sported the same hair color when he played Marilyn Monroe in the late actress' Jean Louis dress at the 2022 ball. Similarly, Kardashian downsized to an extreme size for that year's red carpet. For more Page Six style… “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and just eat the cleanest vegetables and proteins,” she told Vogue, specifying that she “would not die of hunger” herself. The businesswoman has also reduced her size at previous Met Gala balls. SplashNews.com This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashion”. SplashNews.com After being criticized for setting an unrealistic body standard, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum said she “considered it a role.” As for last year's look, Kardashian wore a Schiaparelli dress covered in pearls. She and ex-husband Kanye West's eldest child, North, criticized the look and hilariously called it “beachy” on their family's Hulu show.

